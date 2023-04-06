Bryan Kohberger under investigation for potential links to other killings outside the Idaho murders

Pennsylvania authorities are probing Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s potential involvement in other killings, according to a NewsNation report.

Investigators are sifting through unsolved crime files in search of any potential links to Mr Kohberger, the unspecified source told the outlet. Mr Kohberger was arrested on 30 December at his family home in the Keystone State for allegedly murdering University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin.

The former PhD criminology student at Washington State University, who is currently jailed in Idaho, is set to appear in court on 26 June for a preliminary hearing. He has not entered a plea but said through a public defender before his extradition that he “was eager to be exonerated.”

“Tonight I can report to you exclusively that authorities in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested, are investigating potential involvement in other outstanding homicides,” Chris Cuomo said during his NewsNation Wednesday night segment.

It is unclear which law enforcement agencies may be involved. NewsNation also did not expand on any details about potential cases linked to Mr Kohberger or the source of their report

Prosecutors in Northampton County District and Lehigh County, where Mr Kohberger lived before he moved to Idaho, previously announced in February that they were looking for links between unsolved cases and Mr Kohberger after his arrest.

Mr Kohberger, originally from Pennsylvania, was a student at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem before he went on to spend four years studying criminology at DeSales University in Lehigh County

At the time, authorities in the two counties said no developments had emerged.

“Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘is this guy wanted?’” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told King5. “Is his name out there? Did he do anything here in [my] county?”

Mr Houck said his department had used Mr Kohberger’s height, weight and the alleged Idaho killer’s method of operation to compare with old cases - to no avail so far.