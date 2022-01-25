Bryan Morton, school choice advocate, husband of Camden Council member, charged with assault

Bryan Morton, shown in a 2019 photo while coaching a North Camden Little League softball game, has been charged with assault and weapons offenses stemming from an Oct. 11 incident.

UPDATE: The Camden County Prosecutor's Office confirmed on Jan. 25, 2022 that charges against Bryan Morton had been dropped. The agency released no further information.

CAMDEN - Bryan Morton, a school choice advocate, North Camden Little League president and husband of City Councilwoman Felicia Reyes-Morton, has been charged with assault and weapons offenses in connection with an Oct. 11 incident.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office confirmed Thursday that Morton was charged with one count of third-degree aggravated assault; on count of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon; and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Social media posts and other sources indicated Morton allegedly accosted and assaulted Rashan Prailow, a city resident who ran for City Council in 2018 and who served as an intern in the Obama White House, with a microphone.

According to a probable cause statement, Morton and Prailow were both attending "an elite professional dinner" on Sunday. Prailow engaged in a verbal dispute with Morton, which turned physical; Prailow told police that Morton said, "We all know about you and you don't live here, you're a (expletive) joke and we're all laughing at you."

The complaint said Morton then approached Prailow and struck him in the head with a cordless microphone, "causing signs of injury."

The prosecutor's office said the incident was reported to police the following day, and a Camden County Police Department source confirmed that no police were called to respond to the incident as it occurred. The prosecutor's office said it is investigating the incident.

Morton, 49, is the founder of Parents for Great Camden Schools and president of North Camden Little League. He has also been open about a past that includes serving 8.5 years in prison, securing an early release through a reconsideration program and obtaining a degree from Rutgers University.

Prailow, a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate and standout athlete, studied political science at the University of Pennsylvania. He works as a finance manager and is studying public finance at Georgetown University, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Phaedra Trethan has been a reporter and editor in South Jersey since 2007 and has covered Camden since 2015. She’s called South Jersey home since 1971. Contact her with feedback, news tips or questions at ptrethan@gannettnj.com, on Twitter @CP_Phaedra, or by phone at 856-486-2417.

