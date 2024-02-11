Bryan Station wrestler 3-peats at regional as Great Crossing wins its 2nd boys team title

Bryan Station’s Jahvon Frazier capped his senior year with most outstanding wrestler honors and his third straight Region 6 Championships title in the 215 weight class at Frederick Douglass High School on Saturday.

It took the longest match of his career to do it.

Frazier, a football standout and Akron signee, quickly pinned his first two opponents of the day to reach the finals.

But in the title match, Frazier leaned against Great Crossing’s Joaquin Solis for three two-minute rounds and a one-minute “sudden victory” overtime only to come to a 1-1 draw. That forced two more 30-second tiebreaker periods.

“There was nothing really I could do until I got him tired. We’re both equal strength,” Frazier explained. “I just had it planned out that I was going to tire him out and once he was tired enough I was going to try something and it worked out.”

Frazier’s takedown in the tiebreaker round earned him a 6-2 victory and his fourth trip to the state meet where he’ll be joined by teammates Joel Muleva, Locke Loftus and Skylar Loftus, who all finished in the top four of their respective classes.

In all, 14 champions were crowned and 56 wrestlers qualified from Region 6 for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s state wrestling meet that’s scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena.

Great Crossing repeats

Great Crossing claimed five individual region titles and its second consecutive team championship Saturday.

Great Crossing’s Rowdy Benner defended his 126 title against last year’s region champ at 120, Anthony Condi of Frederick Douglass, and got a narrow 3-1 victory.

“I went in there and I was nervous. I knew that my opponent was good,” Benner said. “I calmed the nerves, got two (points) at the end of the first and just relaxed the rest of my match, basically.”

The Warhawks reached nine of the 14 class finals, the most of any of the schools competing. Joining Benner at the top of the podium were Clayton Shaddix at 150, Ethan Sentelle at 157, Aiden Butler at 165 and Joshua Strayer at 175.

“We’ve got a little bit of cleanup to do and we’re going to have a short turnaround, obviously, with the state tournament starting Thursday,” said Great Crossing coach Sam Murdock, who was named the region meet’s coach of the year. “At this point in the season, you’re not going to teach any kids anything new. We’re just trying to refine some really basic things … and hopefully have a decent showing at the Horse Park.”

This marks the first year Great Crossing has qualified a wrestler for state in all 14 weight classes.

“I’m happy for the kids,” Murdock said. “Hopefully, it’s a validator for the process and working hard and hopefully they’ll enjoy the state tournament for more than just two matches.”

A legacy at Lafayette

Lafayette senior Cael Green became a second generation region champion for the Generals with his win in the 190 class. His father, Matt Green, won a region and a state title at 215 back in 2008.

“Being around the program and growing up with all these people, it means so much to me,” Green said. “I’m not disappointed, man. I’m building my legacy with my family.”

Lafayette coach William Green coached both father and son.

“There’s no better feeling than to be able to see it and be a part of it,” Coach Green said. “I just thank God we had the opportunity over the years for them to even trust me with their child. It’s very humbling.”

Lafayette finished fourth as a team and qualified three other wrestlers for state.

Douglass freshman impresses

Two years ago, a back injury suffered in his 285 semifinal win kept Frederick Douglass freshman Peyton Mayo from competing for the region title and state that year. And, yes, Mayo wrestled at 285 as a seventh grader.

After a year away from wrestling due to a separate injury, Mayo returned to the mat Saturday and steamrolled his way to the finals with a pair of quick pins. In the finals, Great Crossing’s Jacob Wilson sustained a leg injury that forced him to resign, giving Mayo his first region title.

“Even coming in as a freshman, I want to win it,” Mayo said. “I want to set a legacy in stone at Douglass that’s not going to be able to be beaten in a long time.”

Frederick Douglass coach Ed Towle marvels at Mayo’s ability and was glad to see the freshman’s hard work pay off.

“It’s very gratifying. He’s come a long way and, actually, he’s had a couple of bumps and bruises this season that he’s struggling to work through,” Towle said. “He’s gotten to the point to where he can go and compete for a state title.”

Frederick Douglass senior Kapela Joseph came in ranked as the state’s top wrestler at 113 and proved it with a 19-7 finals victory over Harrison County’s Osvaldo Menchacha.

Douglass qualified seven wrestlers for state and finished in third place as a team.

New weight pays off for Henry Clay sophomore

Henry Clay’s Trae White finished region runner-up last year at 106. Now at 132, he’s a region champion.

White said he feels more comfortable at 132, but he was also determined to improve on his 2023 result.

“That final little bit, I said, ‘I’m not going to get second today,’” White said.

White topped Great Crossing’s Jack Finley 5-3 and was among three Henry Clay state qualifiers.

Tates Creek will also send three wrestlers to state. Paul Laurence Dunbar has two and Lexington Christian has one.

Harrison County second

Harrison County sophomore George Dennis claimed the 120 title a year after winning at 106. The Thorobreds’ Jackson Wells won at 106 this year while Logan Hein won for them at 144.

Harrison’s eight state qualifiers helped it finish second in the team standings.

REGION 6 WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Frederick Douglass High School

Individual state qualifiers listed. Complete results online at KHSAA.org.

Most outstanding wrestler: Jahvon Frazier, Bryan Station.

Coach of the year: Sam Murdock, Great Crossing.

Final team standings: 1. Great Crossing, 307.0; 2. Harrison County, 236.5; 3. Frederick Douglass, 165; 4. Lafayette, 104; 5. Bryan Station, 101.5; 6. Scott County, 99.5; 7. Tates Creek, 98; 8. Henry Clay, 90; 9. East Jessamine, 88.5; 10. Paul Laurence Dunbar, 87; 11. George Rogers Clark, 73.5; 12. Grant County, 41.0; 13. West Jessamine, 28.5; 14. Lexington Christian, 23.

106 — 1. Jackson Wells, Harrison County; 2. Drake Wimsatt, Paul Laurence Dunbar; 3. Aluma Enwa, Great Crossing; 4. Aidan Ruiz, Tates Creek.

113 — 1. Kapela Joseph, Frederick Douglass; 2. Osvaldo Menchacha, Harrison County; 3. Blake Murdock, Great Crossing; 4. Axel Camacho, Lafayette.

120 — 1. George Dennis, Harrison County; 2. Ethan Davis, Grant County; 3. Kadhum Alghanemi, Lafayette; 4. Miguel Francisco, Great Crossing.

126 — 1. Rowdy Benner, Great Crossing; 2. Anthony Condi, Frederick Douglass; 3. Carson Webster, Grant County; 4. Mat Wasson, Harrison County.

132 — 1. Trae White, Henry Clay; 2. Jack Finley, Great Crossing; 3. Liam Gutierrez, Frederick Douglass; 4. Tyler Pittman, East Jessamine.

138 — 1. Jonah Baysinger, Scott County; 2. Elliot Pope, West Jessamine; 3. Triton Moncrief, Frederick Douglass; 4. Jacob Means, Great Crossing.

144 — 1. Logan Hein, Harrison County; 2. Jefferson Crump, Tates Creek; 3. Isiah Johnson, Great Crossing; 4. Joel Muleva, Bryan Station.

150 — 1. Clayton Shaddix, Great Crossing; 2. Jacob Wolfe, Frederick Douglass; 3. Kayne Garrett, Scott County; 4. Braylen Livingston, George Rogers Clark.

157 — 1. Ethan Sentelle, Great Crossing; 2. Aiden Cook, East Jessamine; 3. Locke Loftus, Bryan Station; 4. Kaleb Monroe, Paul Laurence Dunbar.

165 — 1. Aiden Butler, Great Crossing; 2. Quentin Falls, George Rogers Clark; 3. Jack Howard, Harrison County; 4. Jeffrey Temprano, Lafayette.

175 — 1. Joshua Strayer, Great Crossing; 2. Logan Dingus, Harrison County; 3. Vaglo Ololo, Frederick Douglass; 4. Jeannoe Nyaikeba, Henry Clay.

190 — 1. Cael Green, Lafayette; 2. Jesse Shaddix, Great Crossing; 3. Brock Sexton, Harrison County; 4. Skylar Loftus, Bryan Station.

215 — 1. Jahvon Frazier, Bryan Station; 2. Joaquin Solis, Great Crossing; 3. Mac Darland, Lexington Christian; 4. Bryan Falls, George Rogers Clark.

285 — 1. Peyton Mayo, Frederick Douglass; 2. Jacob Wilson, Great Crossing; 3. Miles Hayward, Tates Creek; 4. Jean Louis Mokweke, Henry Clay.

This week

KHSAA State Wrestling Championships

At the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena

Boys: Thursday and Friday.

Girls: Saturday.

Tickets: gofan.co/khsaa