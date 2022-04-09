Bryant gets two transfer commits in Doug Edert, of Saint Peter's, and Kvonn Cramer, of Hofstra

Doug Edert, of Saint Peter's, looks for an opening while being guarded by North Carolina's R.J. Davis during their East Regional game on March 27.

Bryant picked up a pair of transfer commitments on Saturday, including one of the breakout stars of the most recent NCAA Tournament.

Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert and Hofstra wing Kvonn Cramer will both suit up for the Bulldogs in 2022-23. The defending Northeast Conference champions continue to reload ahead of their move to the America East in the fall.

Edert netted 20 points in an 85-79 overtime upset of Kentucky, as the 15th-seeded Peacocks knocked off a blueblood on the opening night of March Madness. Saint Peter’s went on to defeat Murray State and Purdue before succumbing to national runner-up North Carolina in the Elite Eight. Head coach Shaheen Holloway departed for his alma mater at Seton Hall. He replaces Kevin Willard, who signed a seven-year deal with Maryland.

Edert was one of the nation's most efficient offensive players last season. The 6-foot-2-inch guard shot 41.1% from 3-point range and 88.7% from the foul line. He also turned the ball over on just 11% of his possessions and played acceptable defense without fouling.

Cramer was an all-rookie selection in the Colonial Athletic Association in 2020-21. The 6-foot-6-inch small forward dominated inside the arc over two seasons, shooting 70.6% and 73.7% from 2-point range, respectively. Cramer was one of the top offensive rebounders in his league two seasons ago, grabbing 11.1% of available boards at that end of the floor.

Bryant went 22-10 last season and reached its first NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs outraced Wagner to the regular season NEC crown and blasted the Seahawks in the league title game, 70-43. Jared Grasso signed a contract extension through the 2026-27 season this month after receiving interest from at least a couple of programs in superior conferences.

Charles Pride, Luis Hurtado Jr., Tyler Brelsford and former Shea High star Erickson Bans were expected to form Bryant’s returning core. The Bulldogs added a trio of midyear transfers in former La Salle standout Sherif Kenney, Miles Latimer (Bucknell) and Joel Kabimba (George Mason). Bryant also has added commitments from former University of Rhode Island forward Antwan Walker and St. Francis Brooklyn guard Chauncey Hawkins, who will be entering graduate years.

