Bryant University Virtual Summer Research and Innovation Village fills need for student experiential opportunities

SMITHFIELD, R.I., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this unprecedented time when many summer jobs, internships, and academic programs have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dedicated Bryant faculty have teamed up to develop the Virtual Summer Research Village, a program designed to provide immersive experiential opportunities that are a hallmark of a Bryant education.

The Virtual Summer Research Village is helping more than 80 students develop research skills and a portfolio, which demonstrates expertise that can be applied to their careers and academic interests. The program is open to all students, including those in the class of 2020. Research topics include crisis communications, inequality, constitutional law, global studies, economic data and analysis literacy, ethics, machine learning, predictive analytics, and more.

All 30 of the faculty members involved as organizers and mentors serve voluntarily to make this program possible. Full list below.

"I continue to be impressed and proud of the way faculty and students are adapting and innovating to enhance the educational experience during this challenging time," says Provost and Chief Academic Officer Glenn Sulmasy, JD, LL.M, "In addition to providing an alternative to summer internships, the program is also promoting academic excellence and fostering Bryant's culture of innovation and research."

"Every crisis presents opportunities to discover new ways of solving problems," adds Economics Professor and program co-chair Edi Tebaldi, Ph.D., who also leads Bryant's Honors Program. "This is an opportunity to harness the intellectual power of Bryant students and faculty. We can expand the possibilities for talented students, creating meaningful learning experiences, new career possibilities, and options for graduate study."

Tebaldi is joined in developing the program by co-chairs Peter Nigro, Ph.D., Professor of Finance, and Michael Roberto, D.B.A., Trustee Professor of Management.

Roberto, who is mentoring students on research projects related to a management case study and corporate decision-making, says he "treasures the opportunity to work one-on-one this summer with several bright, curious students on issues that are of importance and interest to each of us. The collaboration benefits both mentor and mentee tremendously."

"The world of finance is changing rapidly, and the financial technology (fintech) sector is at the center of the storm," said Nigro, who is leading a workshop on the topic. "The summer village is a place where we get together and discuss these innovations in finance—learning from one another and alumni industry experts."

To be accepted to the program, students submitted research proposals for projects in their area of interest – some within their major and others outside of the scope of classwork during the academic year. Each student works with a faculty mentor and collaborates with peers, dedicating a minimum of 10 hour a week on tasks related to program. They receive support through virtual meetings with mentors, webinars on specific topics, and research skills.