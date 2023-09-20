Bryce Young hits injury report + BoA raises minimum wage

Hey, everyone! Drew here.

1. QB Bryce Young has an ankle injury. Here’s what may happen in next Panthers game

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton, left, speaks with quarterback Bryce Young during a pregame workout at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young did not participate in the team’s walk-through practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, leaving open the possibility that veteran Andy Dalton may start in his place for Carolina’s next game.

Mike Kaye and Scott Fowler take a look at what it means for the first overall pick and the plans for Sunday.

2. Bank of America is raising the minimum wage again for thousands of hourly workers

Bank of America is expanding into the small but wealthy European country of Luxembourg.

Bank of America said on Wednesday that it will raise its minimum hourly pay rate to $23 next month. With the latest increase, hourly full-time employee base pay is nearly $48,000 a year. Catherine Muccigrosso with what bank employees can expect, both locally and nationally.

3. Apartments will be rebuilt on site of massive SouthPark Charlotte fire that killed 2

This photo was taken from the street outside the massive fire in SouthPark that killed two construction workers in May 2023. A Florida developer plans to demolish what’s left and then rebuild at the site.

A Florida developer plans to demolish what’s left and “fully rebuild” at its gutted apartment project in SouthPark where two construction workers died in a massive fire in May, the company said Tuesday. The building was under construction when flames erupted, killing workers Demonte Tyree Sherrill and Reuben Holmes on the sixth floor.

Joe Marusak with what the plans entail for the future apartments.

4. NC lawmakers could have full discretion over public records with new budget provision

The state seal of North Carolina in front of the Legislative Building, where the General Assembly convenes, photographed on Nov. 23, 2022.

A provision in the draft state budget may give North Carolina lawmakers full discretion to determine which of their records are public, a move open government advocates said is a drastic reinterpretation of years of precedent in public records law. “This is one of the most brazen and troubling rollbacks of access to public records as it pertains to the General Assembly that I’ve ever seen,” Brooks Fuller, director of the NC Open Government Coalition, said.

Kyle Ingram and Dan Kane on what this could mean.

