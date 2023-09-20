Bryce Young hits injury report + BoA raises minimum wage
Hey, everyone! Drew here.
1. QB Bryce Young has an ankle injury. Here’s what may happen in next Panthers game
Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young did not participate in the team’s walk-through practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, leaving open the possibility that veteran Andy Dalton may start in his place for Carolina’s next game.
Mike Kaye and Scott Fowler take a look at what it means for the first overall pick and the plans for Sunday.
2. Bank of America is raising the minimum wage again for thousands of hourly workers
Bank of America said on Wednesday that it will raise its minimum hourly pay rate to $23 next month. With the latest increase, hourly full-time employee base pay is nearly $48,000 a year. Catherine Muccigrosso with what bank employees can expect, both locally and nationally.
3. Apartments will be rebuilt on site of massive SouthPark Charlotte fire that killed 2
A Florida developer plans to demolish what’s left and “fully rebuild” at its gutted apartment project in SouthPark where two construction workers died in a massive fire in May, the company said Tuesday. The building was under construction when flames erupted, killing workers Demonte Tyree Sherrill and Reuben Holmes on the sixth floor.
Joe Marusak with what the plans entail for the future apartments.
4. NC lawmakers could have full discretion over public records with new budget provision
A provision in the draft state budget may give North Carolina lawmakers full discretion to determine which of their records are public, a move open government advocates said is a drastic reinterpretation of years of precedent in public records law. “This is one of the most brazen and troubling rollbacks of access to public records as it pertains to the General Assembly that I’ve ever seen,” Brooks Fuller, director of the NC Open Government Coalition, said.
Kyle Ingram and Dan Kane on what this could mean.
5. Some more stories to read
Torry Holt, the former NC State star, opens up about life, football and family
Not taught in medical school: How to be a doctor and a politician
Should you turn back the clock for daylight saving in NC? Didn’t Congress vote it away?
CMS reveals how much property owners could pay in new taxes for record $2.5 billion bond
New abortion law drives out NC’s scarce supply of OB-GYNs & primary care doctors
---
That’s it for now. Thanks for reading! If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to stay connected.
Find more updates at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok to see more from us. Enjoy your day!
Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.