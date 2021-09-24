Bryson DeChambeau crushed a golf ball 417 yards at the Ryder Cup and the broadcast didn't even show it

Bryson DeChambeau. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Bryson DeChambeau crushed another golf ball.

The big golfer took advantage of an outrageous line on the 5th hole at the Ryder Cup.

Somehow, the Ryder Cup broadcast missed showing the massive drive live as it happened.

At the par-5 fifth hole at Whistling Straits, the most powerful golfer on the PGA Tour showed off his might with a stunning 417-yard blast to give himself a comfortable chip into the green.

To find such massive length, DeChambeau took an absurd line compared to what the course presented him. Rather than play the hole as designed, DeChambeau took the express route, blasting his drive over a wide span of bunkers and fescue that other golfers would not be able to clear.

This line eliminated the dog leg that others had to play around. Somehow, DeChambeau found the middle of the fairway.

This was a rocket.

Looking at DeChambeau's drive compared to those of the other players in his group, you can only laugh.

But despite Bryson hitting the biggest shot of the tournament so far, somehow, the Ryder Cup broadcast didn't show his big drive live as it was happening.

Fans following the charts on their own were aware that DeChambeau had just pulled off something magical but had no way of seeing the boom. People were, understandably, upset.

Eventually, fans were able to take in Bryson's shot in all its glory.

DeChambeau would chip to four feet and roll in an easy putt for eagle, winning the hole for the American side.

It's not the first time DeChambeau has forced a golf course to submit to his will. In March, DeChambeau took a similarly ridiculous line while taking on a par 5 at Bay Hill.

Since we know what DeChambeau can do out of the tee box, broadcasts - especially a broadcast of an event with a limited field like the Ryder Cup - should be showing us Bryson every time he picks up his driver.

Hopefully we won't miss another shot as the weekend moves on.

