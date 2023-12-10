Bryson Donelson powers Central Valley Christian to a CIF state title over Los Gatos

It was the Bryson Donelson show at Pasadena City College.

The Fresno State commit had his fingerprints on Central Valley Christian’s 45-42 victory over Los Gatos in a CIF Division 2-A championship game on Saturday night.

It was CVC’s first state title in school history.

Donelson finished the game with four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving.

Anxious moments, however, happened late in the fourth quarter when Los Gatos got a late touchdown to cut the lead by a touchdown.

The Cavaliers recovered the onside kick and went into victory formation.

Donelson scored the first touchdown on a 9-yard run in the first quarter. He scored his second touchdown, this time a 62-yard reception from Brent Kroeze for a 16-0 lead.

Then, Donelson had an 80-yard touchdown run to give the Cavaliers a 31-14 lead with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

Donelson finished his scoring on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Kroeze threw for three touchdowns.

Mission Oak falls short

Mission Oak played in its first state championship.

It didn’t go well in a 42-19 loss to Palma in the Division 4-A game at Pasadena City.

The Hawks trail 21-0 at halftime, but responded in the third quarter, trailing 28-13.

Palma extended the lead 35-13 in the third quarter after a 5-yard run.

Mission Oak won the Central Section Division III title with a 34-14 victory over Kerman.

It was the Hawks’ first section title and the first for head coach Marty Martin.

Mission Oak finishes the season at 10-6.

This story will be updated