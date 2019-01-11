Are BSA Limited’s (ASX:BSA) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we’ll evaluate BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for BSA:

0.16 = AU$8.5m ÷ (AU$158m – AU$106m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, BSA has an ROCE of 16%.

See our latest analysis for BSA

Is BSA’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that BSA’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the Commercial Services industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from BSA’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

As we can see, BSA currently has an ROCE of 16%, less than the 22% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

ASX:BSA Last Perf January 11th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for BSA.

How BSA’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

BSA has total assets of AU$158m and current liabilities of AU$106m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 67% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.

The Bottom Line On BSA’s ROCE

While its ROCE looks decent, it wouldn’t look so good if it reduced current liabilities. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than BSA. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.