BSA marks Black History Month with march against brutality

BSA President Shakyria Bailey speaks from the steps of WIU's Sherman Hall while holding a megaphone.

The BSA Treasurer speaks from the steps of WIU's Sherman Hall while holding a Black Lives Matter sign.

The Black Student Association at Western Illinois University marches towards Sherman Hall on the Macomb campus.

MACOMB — The Black Student Association at Western Illinois University marked the last days of Black History Month with a march to call for an end to police brutality Friday.

The march began at the WIU Student Union on the Macomb campus of WIU and ended at the steps of Sherman Hall. Along the way, the BSA board treasurer, named Joshua, used a megaphone to lead chants and call and response phrases. WIU President Guiyou Huang could be seen marching with the group.

"No justice, no peace; no racist police" and "When I say Black lives, you say matter. Black lives matter! Black lives matter!" could be heard echoing from the walls of nearby buildings as the group of about 20 warmly-dressed students made their way to Sherman Hall. Some flew banners reading "Black lives matter" and some carried signs which read "Justice 4 Breonna"; "Enough is enough" with a picture of George Floyd; "I can't breathe" in stencils, and "Only together are we better" with a picture of four raised fists in varying skin tones.

BSA President Shakyria Bailey spoke about Black individuals killed by police, both before and since the killing of George Floyd. She urged fellow marchers to become involved in the fight against racism and police brutality. "... arrest white people everyday, but Black people continue to be killed everyday. As college students, we have to pay attention and we have to get involved with this fight. Because if we don't say anything, and we're supposed to be the future leaders and we don't change policies, then nothing will be done...."

She listed different organizations involved with issues of race and policing. Some were advocacy organizations, some were involved with legislation, and some were involved with more indirect support. She encouraged attendees to become involved with these or similar organizations, "...because we're next to take over things, and somebody has to do it. We can't sit by and not say anything."

She then listed the names of several Black victims of brutality. Among them were Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin. She also gave details about the deaths of individuals killed in officer-involved shootings, including children Tamir Rice and Laquan McDonald, and adults Daunte Wright, Botham Jean, and Alton Sterling.

She highlighted the trial outcomes, which ranged from some officers never being charged to officers getting sentences of just a few years. "... There is an injust system. Police continue to not be held accountable for their actions when they are wrong. Their fellow officers do not speak up about it, and that's a concern. We can't continue to let this happen."

She said that Floyd's death was not the first incident of police brutality. She referenced the beating of Rodney King in 1991 by LAPD officers for several minutes, and pointed out that the original trial resulted in acquittals. She then offered the mic to anyone who wished to share.

BSA Treasurer Joshua spoke. He said that incidents can also happen locally, and that Black residents often drive afraid of being racially profiled and pulled over. "Just recently I was pulled over because of my license plate - something was going on with my license plate. They brought in seven squad cars for one Black guy. Seven squad cars. So something has to change, for sure."

He also urged others present to get involved. "Spread the word. Let them know throughout campus: we matter. We matter on this campus, and we belong here. There's no need for us to be pushed out of this campus, pushed out of this town. pushed out of state, pushed out of wherever, because we belong here."

WIU President Guiyou Huang, OPS Director Derek Watts, Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones and members of other organizations joined the BSA and posed for a photo on the steps. They could be seen speaking with Bailey and others after the photo.

At the December 2021 board meeting, members of the BSA criticized the WIU trustees and administration during public comment for a lack of action on items they had brought to the board's attention in previous years.

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: WIU Black Student Association urges student involvement