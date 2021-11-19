BSCO arrest man for hitting woman with vehicle, then choking her near Pineda Causeway

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested a Clearwater man early Friday morning and charged him with attempted first degree murder after he intentionally struck a woman with his vehicle and choked her on Thursday, a spokesperson said in a press release.

Dan Patregnani, 33, struck a woman with his vehicle near Pineda Causeway east of Interstate 95 just before 2 p.m. Thursday, sheriff's officials said. Deputies received a call saying he had struck her with his vehicle and was on top of her, choking her. When they arrived, they found her "seriously injured."

Patregnani had already been restrained by off-duty law enforcement officers who were driving by as the situation occurred and stopped to help, said Tod Goodyear, the sheriff's office spokesperson in a press release.

As deputies investigated, they discovered that the woman had been in Patregnani's vehicle on Pineda Causeway, officials said. She got out at some point and began to run from the area. Crossing multiple lanes of traffic,

Patregnani drove toward the woman and hit her, then exited his vehicle naked. He dragged the woman on the ground, struck her with his fists and choked her until the off-duty officers detained him.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with "serious injuries," officials said. As of Friday morning, she remained in the hospital in critical but stable condition following emergency surgery. They did not provide any other details about her or her relationship to Patregnani.

Patregnani was also taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released, officials said. They did not say what he was treated for or if he suffered any injuries at the time of the crash.

After he was released from the hospital, he was served the arrest warrant early Friday morning and taken to Brevard County Jail, officials said. He is being held on no bond. His court date is scheduled for Dec. 21 with Judge Thomas Brown.

The sheriff's office is continuing their investigation and asked that anyone with more information call 321-633-8413.

Emily Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or elwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_emilylwalker

