BSCO: Man tried to hit witness to burglary with car

Nov. 4—CANNONSBURG — A woman narrowly avoided getting run over by a car Wednesday night after reporting she saw a man burglarizing a vacant house on Oak Hill Drive.

When deputies confronted the suspect, court records show he hopped into a 2011 Impala and chirped tires out of the driveway.

The deputy tried to block the suspect in, but records show he drove through the yard, gunning the car towards the witness.

Chief Deputy John Daniels said the woman jumped out of the way and was not struck by the car.

After checking on the woman and finding her OK, records show the chase was on.

The suspect, 38-year-old Charles Harris, reportedly barreled down Oak Hill, onto U.S. 60 before turning onto Cannonsburg Road.

Catlettsburg Police and Boyd Sheriffs deputies started setting up along various intersections to put the chase to an end, record show.

As the chase made its way into Catlettsburg city limits, police threw out some spike strips but were unable to stop the man from Rush, according to court records.

After coming up on a block set up by a Cattletsburg officer, records show Harris bailed out of the car and took off on foot through some backyards.

The law caught up to Harris and, after a short scuffle, he was taken into custody, records show.

After admitting to getting drunk and stoned all day, Harris failed a field sobriety test, a citation sates.

Following a recitation of his Miranda Rights, Harris told deputies he had broken into the house to get some items for a relative who had been squatting there at one point, the citation states.

When deputies showed, he said he ran because he knew wasn't supposed to be there, records show.

While at the ER awaiting a blood draw, deputies said Harris caused a scene by hooting and hollering.

Harris was booked on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree fleeing and evading (two counts), resisting arrest, first-degree wanton endangerment (two counts), DUI first-offense, second-degree disorderly conduct and failure to maintain car insurance.

He is currently being held at the county jail on a $25,000 bond.

