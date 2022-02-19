🌱BSD COVID Protocol Changes + Police Officer Finds Stolen Truck

Morning, Beaverton! It's Sunday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in town.

Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington has responded to claims of workplace bullying and unprofessionalism in 2021 and 2015. Harrington disputes the claims and points to current and past endorsements as evidence in her favor. Troy Shinn reports that ongoing investigations by both the county and an independent investigator are continuing to look into the 2021 claims. (Pamplin Media Group: Click here for free access via your WCCLS login; click here if you have a paid subscription) An off-duty Beaverton police sergeant recovered a truck that was stolen from a Home Depot parking lot back in January. Security camera footage shows a thief taking Lori and Gustavo Hernandez-Garcia's truck, leaving them in a difficult position financially. Just nine days later, Sgt. Ken Feist identified a vehicle parked suspiciously in the St. Vincent Hospital parking garage and was able to connect it back to its owners. (KGW.com) Prepare for the week ahead with a list of upcoming roadwork. LUT News reports four possible spots for delays: 150th Avenue will be closed from Huntwood to Woodhue streets from Feb. 21-25;

205th Avenue will be closed from Baseline Road to Quatama Street on Feb. 23;

The Evergreen Road/Jackson School Road intersection traffic signal will be shutdown from Feb. 21-24 ; and

The Garden Home/Oleson Road intersection traffic signal will be shutdown from Feb. 21-March 4. Leaders at BSD say they're changing COVID-19 protocols beginning Feb. 22. The new loosened measures will allow music students to perform indoors without wearing masks. Student-athletes who are actively practicing or competing indoors or outdoors are also not required to wear masks. Changes will also affect field trips, proms, visitors and volunteers. Click over to the BSD News for complete details. Mark your calendars for next weekend! That's when the Hillsbrew Fest is coming to the Washington County Wingspan Event & Conference Center. Sample thirty brews from around the state alongside food and live music. (TualatinValley.org)

Writer's Mill Online - Cedar Mill Community Library hosts a chance to join a discussion featuring local author Sheila Deeth.

Family Storytime - The Beaverton City Library invites kids 8 years and under along with their families to join in online for stories and more!

Too Loose Cajun/Zydeco Band - Head over to Lake Oswego's At the Garages for live music and dancing! $25 admission.

After receiving feedback on the article curated from NewSchoolBeer.com that appeared in the Saturday Beaverton Daily, I think some clarification is in order . Yes, a SteepleJack taproom is coming to Hillsboro, located north of Highway 26, near the current ABV Public House. Also yes: A new SteepleJack Pizza and Beer tavern is coming to the Hillsdale area, in the building that used to house the IBU Public House on Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. At least one reader responded negatively to the way this information was presented.

The Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce shares a 'heads up': Traffic patterns are set to change today through April 2022. Click over to Facebook to see a map of the areas affected.

FYI, you can fish for free in Oregon today! Get the details via Twitter.

