BSD Growth Prompts Relocation to Alpharetta's Tech Hub

Following a year of record growth and the recent expansion of the sales and marketing teams, BSD will move to a more spacious office in tech-centric Alpharetta, Georgia.

ATLANTA, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Systems Design, Inc. (BSD), the leading provider of master guide specification content and software for the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner sectors, announced today the relocation of company headquarters to Alpharetta, Georgia. BSD moved its offices from Atlanta's Piedmont Center to North Point Parkway in Alpharetta on Monday, March 16.

At Home in a Tech Hub

Alpharetta is home to more than 700 tech companies, and the city's robust technology infrastructure includes a city-wide fiber network, above-average download speeds and an abundance of data centers.

"With SpecLink Cloud, BSD has created the industry's most innovative, technologically advanced specification platform on the market," said Chris Anderson, CEO of BSD. "As BSD grows and continues to advance the industry with our leading-edge technology, we wanted to relocate to a robust community of like-minded tech innovators. It's an exciting time for BSD, and Alpharetta is the perfect place to continue our expansion."

BSD's leadership team was drawn to the city for its growing business community, technology infrastructure, diverse dining options and proximity to entertainment venues. Many of the company's employees live in close proximity to the company's new headquarters.

Expanded Space for a Growing Company

In 2019, BSD experienced a year of record growth in terms of both revenue and market expansion. The company's advanced, database-driven specification software is used by construction and design professionals along with owners throughout every phase of a building project.

BSD recently expanded its marketing and sales team in support of this growth, which coincides with an ongoing international expansion. SpecLink is being used by professionals in every area of the industry to complete more projects in more global markets than ever before.

Earlier this year, BSD integrated Canada's most comprehensive commercial architecture specification content into SpecLink Cloud, the company's database-driven specification platform that features cloud collaboration and BIM integration. SpecLink's global reach will continue to expand when the full Canadian catalog of content is completed this summer.

About Building Systems Design

Founded in 1983, Building Systems Design (BSD) provides advanced specification and interoperability solutions to architects, engineers, specifiers and building owners nationwide. The company is focused on bringing technology to market that drives collaboration, simplifies design and increases efficiency for all stakeholders in the design and construction process. For more information on BSD, visit www.bsdspeclink.com.

