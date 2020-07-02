BSI's Second Privacy and Security Summit Successfully Held on the Cloud

BEIJING, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second Security and Privacy Summit, hosted by BSI, was held successfully on June 30 with AR livestream technology in China, breaking the limits of geography and establishing connections between China and U.K. 20 speakers from government, academics and enterprises were invited, covering the areas of 5G, AI, big data centers, the industrial Internet, intelligent health and breaking geographical restrictions. The Summit utilized innovative AR technology to live stream the sharing of how to achieve the transition from "Security" to "Trust" for organizations in the post-epidemic era.

To start, Mr. Pietro Foschi, BSI Group Assurance Director, and Mr. Harold Pradal, BSI Commercial Director, remotely delivered opening speeches from the United Kingdom on behalf of the BSI Group to the Summit. As a member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), BSI was the world's first national certified body in the world, and it leveraged standards to empower organizations to achieve organization resilience. Nine of the ten most widely used standards in the world, such as ISO 9001, and ISO 45001, were originated from the British BS standards, in which BSI was engaged.

Under the Internet era , Privacy and Security has also become an important topic for all organizations and individuals to pay attention to. That's why BSI concentrated on leading the development of this field in recent years. BSI's purpose is to "inspire trust and build a more resilient world ", representing our organization's mission to use standard practices and applications to help more enterprises, achieve organizational resilience, and jointly build a resilient world.

Mr. Zhang Ming, BSI Greater China Managing Director, followed to deliver the welcoming speech. With the successful BSI first Privacy and Security Summit in Beijing in November 2019, which successfully attracted more than 300 enterprises to participant in, we started to plan the Summit in the post-epidemic era, consistent with the characteristics of the fast growing internet. We expect to work with leading enterprises in various industries to focus on the Privacy and Security in 2020 and beyond. In the past two years, BSI China has provided certification services for leading enterprises in many industries, including ISO 27001, ISO/IEC 27701 and so on. In the future, we will continue to look forward to the partnership with more industry organizations and enterprises to create a Trustworthy world together.

Mr. Tom Simpson, Managing Director of China Britain Business Council, and Ms. Michelle Chen, Representative of ISACA, also delivered speeches at the event.

Privacy Protection and Information Security

The Summit invited a number of internal and external privacy experts to share their fantastic presentation online. Mr. Willibert Fabritius, VP of BSI group and global product leader of ISO/IEC 27701, presented a keynote speech on Privacy in the new normal –ISO/IEC 27701. In an increasingly complicated world, he presented, organizations faced an increasing responsibility to protect their reputation, ensure information security, ensure sustainable development and improve quality, ensure business continuity, prepare for change and contingencies, and protect privacy.