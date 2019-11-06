Our Take On BSL Limited's (NSE:BSL) CEO Salary

Arun Churiwal is the CEO of BSL Limited (NSE:BSL). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Arun Churiwal's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, BSL Limited has a market capitalization of ₹262m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹12m over the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹6.4m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below ₹14b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be ₹2.4m.

It would therefore appear that BSL Limited pays Arun Churiwal more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at BSL, below.

Is BSL Limited Growing?

BSL Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 68% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). The trailing twelve months of revenue was pretty much the same as the prior period.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the flat revenue hardly impresses. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has BSL Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 67% over three years, many shareholders in BSL Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount BSL Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us. Just as bad, share price gains for investors have failed to materialize, over the same period. In our opinion the CEO might be paid too generously! CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling BSL (free visualization of insider trades).

