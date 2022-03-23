BSN, China Mobile support local NFTs with new chain launch
China’s state-backed Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) has announced the addition of “Zhong Yi Chain,” developed by telecommunications giant China Mobile, to its open permissioned blockchain ecosystem to bolster the growth of home-grown non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Fast facts
The new chain serves users on the BSN-DDC network, an infrastructure that allows NFT issuance in China without involving cryptocurrency transactions.
Based on EOS, Zhong Yi Chain adds to a growing number of technical options on BSN open permissioned blockchains for developers to build decentralized applications.
China Mobile is actively involved in the formation of BSN, serving as one of its four founding members.
While state-owned media outlets have issued warnings against the speculative nature of NFTs, some have issued their own digital collectibles.
