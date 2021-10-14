BSN to Integrate CBDC-Focused Cypherium Blockchain

Reuters

(Reuters) -Apple Inc is likely to slash production of its iPhone 13 by as many as 10 million units due to the global chip shortage, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company was expected to produce 90 million units of the new iPhone models by the end of this year, according to Bloomberg. The report https://bit.ly/3iUWcQ3 said Apple told its manufacturers that the number of units would be lower because chip suppliers including Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments are struggling to deliver components.