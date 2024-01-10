BSO deputies shoot and kill man in Oakland Park, agency says. Investigation underway

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies fatally shot a man Wednesday afternoon in Oakland Park after what started out as a search for a domestic violence suspect, according to the agency.

The deadly encounter happened after 2:30 p.m. near the 800 block of East Prospect Road, BSO said in a statement.

After deputies spotted the man, the sheriff’s office describes what follows as a “standoff,” and “a confrontation occurred at which time deputies were forced to fire their weapons,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man died at the scene, according to BSO.

As for how many deputies opened fire, BSO spokesman Carey Codd said the number was not immediately known.

“We’re still trying to sort that all out,” he told the Herald.

The sheriff’s office won’t release the man’s name until his next of kin have been notified, Codd Added. Police did not say whether the man had a weapon.

“That’s part of the ongoing investigation at this point,” Codd said.

The man was wanted on mulitple felony domestic violence charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting is under investigation by BSO’s internal affairs detectives and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The deputies involved were placed on administrative assignments, as is standard protocol in all incidents when members of the sheriff’s office use their weapons, Codd said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.