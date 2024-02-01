BSO detectives make arrest in West Park shooting death

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man they say is connected to the Jan. 7 shooting death of another man in West Park.

The shooting happened after a fight involving three men early in the morning at 2496 SW 57th Ave., according to a video provided by the sheriff’s office.

The security camera footage shows two cars turn on to the street. One car is forced onto to the shoulder of the road, crashing into a stack of tires and a mailbox. The man in that car gets out, and is confronted by two men in the other car, the video shows.

The two men are then seen holding the other man down and punching him.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and paramedics arrived at the scene of the crash at 2 a.m. and found 23-year-old Serdjy Hyppolite with a gunshot wound. He died in the hospital two days later, according to BSO.

After an investigation, detectives arrested Darrell Gerald Rose, 29, of Miramar, on a warrant for manslaughter and strong arm robbery, according to a BSO press release. They are still searching for the second man, who they have not named, according to the statement.

Information about Rose’s bond, first court appearance or legal representation was not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Steven Novak at 954-321-4325 or CrimeStoppers at 954-493-8477.