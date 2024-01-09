BSO detectives seek help solving Christmas eve death of teacher found on the Turnpike

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for help in solving the death of a woman whose body was found on Florida’s Turnpike on Christmas eve.

Shakira Mozie’s body was found around 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway just south of the Sunrise Boulevard exit, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

According to her obituary, Mozie was a teacher at Discovery Elementary School in Sunrise.

“She will be sorely missed by her family, friends, students, and a host of others who knew her and loved her dearly,” the obituary states.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Davie Fire Rescue were first on the scene, and paramedics declared the 34-year-old Hollywood woman dead soon after they arrived.

Sheriff’s office detectives say her injuries are “consistent with falling out of a moving vehicle.”

Detectives have questioned Mozie’s boyfriend, whom they did not name, and said he was the only other occupant of the car she was in that night, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Mozie’s uncle, Reginald Smith, posted on Facebook that his niece is survived by her daughter, her father, “loads of siblings,” and her grandmother.

The BSO is asking anyone with information about the circumstances of Mozie’s death to call Detective Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377, or call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-8477, or submit a tip online at BrowardCrimeStoppers.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.