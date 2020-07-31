BSO releases new photos hoping to find men who may be involved in Broward man’s death

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a Pompano Beach shooting in the hope that it will spark leads.

The photos show two “subjects” that may have been involved in the fatal shooting that took place outside a Pompano Beach gas station on July 15, the sheriff’s office said. Both are wearing baseball caps.

At 11:52 p.m, authorities received reports of a shooting at the Solo Gas Station, 560 W Sample Road. Deputies found Zion Lamar, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound outside the gas station. He was taken to Broward Health North, where he later died.

Detectives believe Lamar was shot during a fight between several people.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.