BSO releases video of fatal hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale in hopes to arrest driver

Police have released video surveillance in hopes of finding a hit-and-run driver who ran over a man following a crash near Fort Lauderdale on June 30. The victim died nearly a month afterward.

The footage shows a man driving northeast on Northwest 25th Avenue as he approached Franklin Drive near Fort Lauderdale, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in an news release. At the same time, a driver who detectives believe was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on Franklin Park Drive stopped at a stop sign and turned left onto Northwest 25th Avenue.

The Malibu struck the front driver side of the victim’s 2000 Nissan Maxima. After the crash, detectives say that the victim, whose name and age wasn’t released, got out of his car to speak to the other driver. That’s when the Malibu’s driver backed up, ran him over, and fled the scene.

Although the victim was injured, the video surveillance shows him limping toward his car, getting in, and turning it around in the direction in which the hit-and-run driver fled, driving over a curb at first.

The victim reported the crash later that day, and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported him to a hospital for treatment, BSO says. Detectives say the man died on July 21 from the injuries he received in the crash.

BSO noted its Traffic Homicide Unit was notified of the death on July 28 and began an investigation.

Detectives believe the hit-and-run driver was driving a four-door, 2019-2022 model Chevrolet Malibu, which is tan or beige. The vehicle would have been damaged on the driver’s side front end or driver’s side quarter panel.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run driver or the whereabouts of the vehicle is urged to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Det. Sherry Portoro at 954-321-4843. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Broward Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-TIPS (8477), visiting browardcrimestoppers.org or dialing **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.