BSU to explain plan for redeveloping Village neighborhood in two February presentations

MUNCIE, Ind. − Ball State University is hosting two community presentations about the revitalization of The Village in February.

The Village is an area of restaurants and shops adjacent to campus east of McKinley Avenue along University Avenue. Ball State is overseeing construction of a performing arts center and a Hilton Tapestry-brand hotel at University and McKinley with additional residential space and other development east of campus.

The first presentation — for students, faculty and staff — will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Pruis Hall on Ball State’s campus. Parking will be available in the New York Parking Garage.

A rendering of the Village business district, and beyond, after a planned revitalization project.

The second presentation — for the general public — will be off campus at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St. The event will be on the third floor in the Legacy Room. Parking will be available in the Cornerstone Center for the Arts parking lots off Washington Street.

According to a news release from Ball State, the revitalization plan calls for creation of a "best-in-class, multigenerational district" driven by arts and culture, entertainment, and innovation with a new select service hotel, new dining, retail, service, living and gathering options.

The Performing Arts Center is that catalyst for development and will provide a modern venue for Ball State Theatre and Dance students. It is is expected to host more than 160 university performances and draw more than 35,000 people to The Village each year. The Center will be a two-story structure with a main stage theater that will seat 425 spectators and a studio “black box” theater with seating for 175.

The Tapestry by Hilton Hotel will be an upscale, four-story facility with a total of 95 guest rooms, including seven suites, as well as a ground-floor bar and restaurant and a rooftop bar and lounge.

Construction could begin in Fall 2024 and be completed by Fall 2026.

According to the news release, The Village plan also includes:

Retail and restaurant tenants, as well as apartments, on the southeast corner of University and McKinley avenues. A potential start date for construction has not been determined.

Ball State’s new Center for Innovation, located at the southeast corner of Ashland Avenue and Martin Street, just south of the new Alderdice Gates entrance to the campus. The facility will leverage Ball State resources to promote entrepreneurship and business expansion in the region. Construction on the Center for Innovation could begin as early as Fall 2024 and be completed by Summer 2026.

For-sale townhomes/condos and apartments will be located between North and Gilbert streets. A first phase of construction could begin in Fall 2024 and be completed by Summer 2026.

Last week, the Ball State Board of Trustees approved five contracts to advance the implementation of the revitalization plan, including: Build Operate Transfer agreements that authorize the University to sign agreements with the development firm Fairmount Properties to lead the design and construction of the performing arts center and the Center for Innovation; the execution of a 75-year ground lease with Indianapolis-based Schahet Hotels to build and operate the Tapestry by Hilton Hotel; and two purchase agreements that enable the Ball State to acquire a total of seven properties located on two Village sites.

According to the university, its ability to execute all agreements relative to The Village revitalization plan is conditioned on receiving approval from several state entities, including the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

The university has made a priority of revitalizing The Village, which it says has experienced a slow, steady decline in recent years. In Ball State’s strategic plan, "Destination 2040: Our Flight Path," community engagement is one of the school's primary goals.

"Implementing a long-term, phased plan to revitalize The Village is a key strategic imperative of that goal," the news release said.

