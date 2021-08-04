BSV Suffers 51% Attack: Report
Bitcoin SV suffered a 51% attack Tuesday morning, according to an analyst from the crypto intelligence firm CoinMetrics.
Around 11.45 a.m. “some serious hashing power” was unleashed on the network, tweeted Lucas Nuzzi, network data product manager at CoinMetrics.
The intelligence firm later corroborated his report, tweeting that its blockchain security monitoring tool FARUM saw a 14-block reorg of the network.
CoinMetrics said that the attack had ended but that there was still confusion between mining pools.
A 51% attack occurs when malicious miners take control of more than 50% of a Proof-of-Work blockchain.
The Bitcoin Association recommended that node operators invalidate the fraudulent chain.
Bitcoin SV, which was born through a hard fork of Bitcoin Cash, suffered four attacks in July.