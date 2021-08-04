BSV Suffers 51% Attack: Report

Eliza Gkritsi
·1 min read

Bitcoin SV suffered a 51% attack Tuesday morning, according to an analyst from the crypto intelligence firm CoinMetrics.

  • Around 11.45 a.m. “some serious hashing power” was unleashed on the network, tweeted Lucas Nuzzi, network data product manager at CoinMetrics.

  • The intelligence firm later corroborated his report, tweeting that its blockchain security monitoring tool FARUM saw a 14-block reorg of the network.

  • CoinMetrics said that the attack had ended but that there was still confusion between mining pools.

  • A 51% attack occurs when malicious miners take control of more than 50% of a Proof-of-Work blockchain.

  • The Bitcoin Association recommended that node operators invalidate the fraudulent chain.

  • Bitcoin SV, which was born through a hard fork of Bitcoin Cash, suffered four attacks in July.

