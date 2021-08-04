BSV Suffers 51% Attack: Report

Motley Fool

Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) continued their hot streak in July. After more than doubling in value through the first half of 2021, the stock of the project-management and workflow software company built on its run and was up another 14.6% last month. There was little in the way of company-specific news, but momentum that started following the first-quarter 2021 report in mid-June carried over into July as well for Asana.