BT to cut up to 55,000 jobs by end of decade

Telecoms giant BT is to cut up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade as it seeks to cut costs.

The headcount reduction, which will be up to 40% of employees, is out of a current workforce of 130,000.

Chief executive Philip Jansen said that by the end of the 2020s BT will have a "much smaller workforce" and a "significantly reduced cost base".

It comes after Vodafone would axe a tenth of its staff over the next three years, equating to 11,000 jobs.

The BT announcement was made as it reported a 12% drop in profits of £1.7bn for the year to April.

Mr Jansen said BT would become "a leaner business with a brighter future".

BT, which is the UK's largest broadband and mobile provider, will get rid of between 40,000 and 55,000 jobs by 2030, it said.