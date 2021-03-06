BT denies any CEO rift behind chairman's retirement

Company's logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - BT denied any "misalignment" between board and management on Saturday after Sky News said that CEO Philip Jansen had indicated he might resign unless the company replaced its chairman.

The British broadband and mobile telecoms operator said on Monday that Jan du Plessis, who was appointed chairman in November 2017, had informed the board of his intention to retire once a successor has been appointed.

"The chairman throughout his tenure has demonstrated strong leadership ... been extremely supportive of management and any suggestion that he has impeded the transformation of BT is without foundation," BT said in a statement on Saturday.

"There has been no misalignment between the board and executive management over the company's strategy," BT added.

On Friday Sky News reported that Jansen, who joined BT as CEO in 2019, had told fellow directors he was frustrated with the speed at which it was taking key strategic decisions.

Jansen indicated that he was prepared to resign unless a new chairman who could accelerate the pace of change was appointed, Sky News said, citing several people close to the company.

Jansen is seeking to make the former monopoly more agile.

He wants BT to accelerate Britain's shift to fibre and 5G networks, and he is pushing the government and regulator Ofcom to create the conditions that would allow him to turn on the taps to billion of pounds of investment.

That aim was boosted by changes to corporation tax announced on Wednesday to incentivise investment.

Jansen said in November he was open-minded about selling a stake in the company's networks unit Openreach.

However, he said any decision would come after Ofcom publishes its new framework.

Du Plessis sought to build bridges with Ofcom during his tenure. "Above all, our relationship with Ofcom has improved significantly over the last three years," he said on Monday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alexander Smith and Ros Russell)

Recommended Stories

  • Why I Share My Household Budget With My 9-Year-Old

    While it doesn’t influence our opinions of products, we may receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We’re on your side, always. See our full advertiser disclosure. Image source: Getty Images My nine-year-old has always liked numbers -- and he's always been interested in money.

  • Cryptocurrencies or Stocks? Here's What I'm Buying (and Why)

    Before we get any further down this asset-class struggle -- pitting crypto against Wall Street -- I want to lay it all out here. The value of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has nearly quadrupled since I began warming up to the leading form of cryptocurrency nearly five months ago. Let me show you what I'm buying, and how, when it comes to choosing between asset classes, you can have your stock and crypto, too.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival Sank Today

    Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) plunged 12% on Friday after it announced another massive stock sale. Fellow cruise-ship operators Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) also declined by 5% on the news. Cruise-ship stocks fell on Friday.

  • 3 Moves to Ensure You're a Retirement Multimillionaire

    The amount of money you end up needing in retirement will depend on your personal lifestyle choices and what you want to do with your time. A few smart moves on your part could set you on a path to retiring as a multimillionaire. Rather, you'll need to reserve some of your income for your 401(k), IRA, or another retirement account in which you'll be saving.

  • Norwegian Leads Cruise Stocks Lower After Pricing Share Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. fell as much as 17%, leading cruise stocks lower Friday after offering new shares at a steep discount to retire exchangeable debt.Norwegian tumbled as low as $27.27 in New York after the company said it would issue 47.6 million new shares, priced at $30 each. Carnival Corp., the industry leader, lost 12% while Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. retreated 10%. Norwegian was also the biggest daily loser in the S&P 500 index.The sale is significantly larger, as percentage of existing shares, than recent fundraisings by Royal Caribbean and Carnival. Royal Caribbean on March 3 completed an offering of almost 17 million shares at $91 each. Carnival, the biggest cruise company, priced 40.5 million shares at $25.10 in February.Cruise operations remain on pause during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the companies have been taking advantage of a recent run-up in their shares to raise money.The cruise industry essentially went on hold in mid-March 2020 after a series of Covid-19 outbreaks and deaths on ships, and companies have raised billions of dollars in debt and equity to maintain their fleets and meet other expenses while shut down. The companies are still waiting for a green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sail again from U.S. waters.Norwegian shares had risen almost fivefold from their pandemic-driven low last March, as the industry became a key proxy bet on the return to a pre-pandemic “normal.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • KemPharm Won FDA Approval, But This Analyst Isn’t Happy

    Usually when a pharma company announces approval of one of its products, it usually merits an upwards rejig to an analyst’s model. But "usually" doesn't mean "always." On Wednesday, KemPharm (KMPH) announced that the FDA had given its nod of approval for Azstarys, the company's once a day treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). But where the analyst’s model is concerned, H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat points out why his reaction to the approval is not as would be anticipated. As Livant highlights, the decision makes Azstarys the first approved prodrug version of any MPH-based ADHD product— putting it amongst a group that generates almost 20 million prescriptions annually. So, good news there. What’s more, the potential cash windfall from the approval is significant. KemPharm has a commercial partnership with Corium, a portfolio company of Gurnet Point Capital. KemPharm could be due a $48 million approval milestone payment, royalties of high-single digits up to mid-20%, and sales-based milestones that could reach up to $42 million. However, “potential cash windfall” is the key phrase here, says Livnat, because of a “disagreement on terms given the final Azstarys label.” Livnat has long maintained that Azstarys’ label notes regarding onset and duration of efficacy, will be key. “We believe the drug has best-in-class 0.5-13 hour efficacy, but its pivotal classroom study—with an unorthodox SAP—yielded 1-10 hours. Post hoc analysis using FDA’s typical method, as well as secondary endpoints and PK data, support 0.5-13 hours,” the 5-star analyst said. “The approved label seems to be an FDA compromise, with an efficacy curve reflecting as reported pivotal data rather than better post hoc curves, but without error bars specifying lack of statistical significance at the earliest and latest timepoints, thus still conveying drug superiority vs. placebo for 0.5-13 hours.” That issue aside, Livnat says the label looks good, and should help make Azstarys the “Vyvanse of methylphenidate.” But while Livnat still believes that Azstarys’ peak sales could reach over $300 million and the label should be enough for Corium to “differentiate the product,” there could be trouble ahead. “There now appears to be risk that GPC does not view the label as sufficiently reflecting the best-case 0.5-13 hour profile, which represents downside risk to deal terms, including the $48M approval milestone and perhaps royalty rates,” the analyst said. Therefore, while the approval amounts to a “major achievement,” given the “uncertainty around economics,” and the recent January dilution far beyond Livnat’s prior estimates, the analyst downgraded his rating from Buy to Neutral (i.e. Hold). Livnat also slashed his price target from $24 to $12, leaving room for 19% upside from current levels. (To watch Livnat’s track record, click here) Only one other analyst has recently posted a KMPH review, but his outlook is far rosier. The extra Buy provides the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating, and the $20 average price target suggests 99% upside in the year ahead. (See KMPH stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for health stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cuomo Advisers Altered Report on Covid-19 Nursing-Home Deaths

    The New York governor’s aides successfully pushed state health officials to alter a July report on Covid-19 nursing-home deaths, people with knowledge of the report say.

  • A Giant Pension Bought Apple, GE, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    The CPPIB disclosed the stock trades, among others, in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The CPPIB, which managed assets totaling $376 billion at Dec. 31, declined to comment on the moves. The pension bought 969,407 more Apple shares in the fourth quarter to end 2020 with 7.3 million shares.

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Berlin Film Festival awards gender-neutral acting prize to Maren Eggert

    Maren Eggert accepted the award for best actor, in the German event's newly mixed gender category.

  • Fighting Biden virus aid, GOP rekindles Obama-era strategy

    Republicans have one goal for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package: erode public support for the rescue plan by portraying it as too big, too bloated and too much wasteful public spending for a pandemic that’s almost over. Senate Republicans prepared Saturday to vote lockstep against the relief bill, taking the calculated political risk that Americans will sour on the big-dollar spending for vaccination distribution, unemployment benefits, money for the states and other outlays as unnecessary, once they learn all the details. Reviving a page from their 2009 takedown of President Barack Obama’s costly recovery from the financial crisis, they expect their opposition will pay political rewards, much like the earlier effort contributed to the House Republicans' rise to power.

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Boris Johnson fails to replace adviser on ministerial standards amid growing cronyism allegations

    Boris Johnson has yet to appoint a successor to his adviser on ministerial standards, more than three months after the resignation of Sir Alex Allan.

  • Government, rebels formally sign peace agreement in Nepal

    Nepal’s government and a communist rebel group formally signed a peace agreement on Friday aimed at ending violent attacks, extortion and bombings by the rebels. Rebel leader Netra Bikram Chand, better known by his guerrilla name Biplav, emerged out of hiding on Friday after the government lifted a ban on his Nepal Communist Party group so it could take part in the public signing of the peace agreement.

  • Rudy Giuliani's legal woes mount as a federal criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings resumes, report says

    Giuliani, Trump's longtime personal attorney, is also facing lawsuits linked to his baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election.

  • Cuomo skipped sexual harassment training - that he himself mandated - by having a staffer complete it for him, accuser says

    When asked by a reporter Wednesday if he had taken the sexual harassment training, Cuomo said, "Short answer is yes."

  • Cellphone records tie Proud Boys member to someone in Trump White House, NYT reports

    An anonymous source who is familiar with an FBI cellphone data report says there was communication between the two.

  • Nicolas Cage just got married for the fifth time

    Nicolas Cage, 57, tied the knot with Riko Shibata, 26, in Las Vegas on February 16.