BT and Ericsson join up to deliver cloud native dual-mode 5G Core

- Ericsson to deploy cloud native, container-based, Mobile Packet Core with BT for 4G, 5G Non standalone and 5G Standalone services

- Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core will be deployed on BT's Network Cloud

- New core network functions will form a key part of BT's converged network strategy, enabling BT to develop 5G use cases with new enterprise and industry partners

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson and British Telecommunication PLC (BT) have signed a deal to deploy Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core (Evolved Packet Core and 5G Core), a fully container-based, cloud native Mobile Packet Core for 4G, 5G Non-standalone and 5G Standalone services as a single fully integrated core.

The solution, delivered on BT's Network Cloud, will form a key component in BT's move to a single converged IP network. It will incorporate network orchestration and automation, including continuous delivery and integration processes (CI/CD), and be integrated into BT's existing customer experience management platforms using Ericsson Expert Analytics together with Ericsson's built-in software probes.

The deal is another milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two companies and is a key step in BT's ambition to be a global leader in cloud native technology, harnessing the full power of Ericsson's leading 5G technology to meet the growing demands of consumers and enterprise customers.

The containerization of core network functions will enable BT to benefit from greater industry innovation in many areas, including automation, orchestration, network resilience, security and faster upgrade techniques. This means increasing overall network availability for customers and services while being cost-effective. The Ericsson 5G Core will help BT to create and deliver new services such as enhanced mobile broadband, network slicing, mobile edge computing, mission critical vertical industry support and advanced enterprise services.

Howard Watson, CTIO of BT, says: "Having evaluated different 5G Core vendors, we have selected Ericsson as the best option on the basis of both lab performance and future roadmap. We are looking forward to working together as we build out our converged 4G and 5G core network across the UK. An agile, cloud-native core infrastructure is at the heart of our ambition to enable the next generation of exciting 5G services for our customers and give the UK the world-class digital infrastructure it needs to win in the future global economy."

Marielle Lindgren, Head of Ericsson UK and Ireland, says: "Ericsson and BT have a long history of working together and we are delighted to continue that relationship with this new dual-mode 5G Core deal."

The deployment of Ericsson's leading technology will enable BT to meet the increasing demand for enhanced mobile broadband from its customers and also opens exciting and innovative opportunities for new use cases, with enterprise and industry partners.

"We, at Ericsson, have been in the UK for over a century and delivering the next generation of connectivity here is yet another proud part of our story," says Lindgren.





Read more about Ericsson 5G Core

Read more about Ericsson Cloud Core

Read more about Ericsson Cloud Packet Core



ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:



Ericsson Newsroom



media.relations@ericsson.com

+46-10-719-69-92



investor.relations@ericsson.com

+46-10-719-00-00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/bt-and-ericsson-join-up-to-deliver-cloud-native-dual-mode-5g-core,c3087684

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3087684/1229483.pdf BT and Ericsson join up to deliver cloud native dual-mode 5G Core https://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/london,c2771980 London

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bt-and-ericsson-join-up-to-deliver-cloud-native-dual-mode-5g-core-301040865.html

SOURCE Ericsson