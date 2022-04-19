Should BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. We'll use ROE to examine BT Group plc (LON:BT.A), by way of a worked example.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

See our latest analysis for BT Group

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BT Group is:

9.0% = UK£1.1b ÷ UK£12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.09 in profit.

Does BT Group Have A Good ROE?

One simple way to determine if a company has a good return on equity is to compare it to the average for its industry. Importantly, this is far from a perfect measure, because companies differ significantly within the same industry classification. If you look at the image below, you can see BT Group has a lower ROE than the average (15%) in the Telecom industry classification.

roe
roe

Unfortunately, that's sub-optimal. That being said, a low ROE is not always a bad thing, especially if the company has low leverage as this still leaves room for improvement if the company were to take on more debt. A high debt company having a low ROE is a different story altogether and a risky investment in our books. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for BT Group.

How Does Debt Impact ROE?

Most companies need money -- from somewhere -- to grow their profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the case of the first and second options, the ROE will reflect this use of cash, for growth. In the latter case, the use of debt will improve the returns, but will not change the equity. In this manner the use of debt will boost ROE, even though the core economics of the business stay the same.

BT Group's Debt And Its 9.0% ROE

BT Group does use a high amount of debt to increase returns. It has a debt to equity ratio of 1.89. Its ROE is quite low, even with the use of significant debt; that's not a good result, in our opinion. Debt does bring extra risk, so it's only really worthwhile when a company generates some decent returns from it.

Summary

Return on equity is one way we can compare its business quality of different companies. In our books, the highest quality companies have high return on equity, despite low debt. All else being equal, a higher ROE is better.

But when a business is high quality, the market often bids it up to a price that reflects this. The rate at which profits are likely to grow, relative to the expectations of profit growth reflected in the current price, must be considered, too. So you might want to check this FREE visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course BT Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • These are Elon Musk's 3 options now that Twitter has enacted a poison pill to prevent him from taking over the company, according to Wedbush

    "In a nutshell, this week is very important for all the parties involved in this Twitter soap opera with time to get out the popcorn," Dan Ives said.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Top REITs To Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    It’s no secret that inflation is breaking record 40-year highs, as it just hit 8.5%. High inflation and other factors have led to an inverted yield curve in March 2022. With an inverted yield curve, short-term Treasury bonds have higher interest rates than long-term ones, which normally isn’t the case. An inverted yield curve is often interpreted as an early predictor of a recession. The yield curve inverted before the 2001, 2008 and 2020 recessions. However, real estate investment trusts (REITs

  • China Merchants Bank relieves president Tian Huiyu of his job in surprise move after US$11 billion stock sell-off amid talk of unspecified probes

    China Merchants Bank has unexpectedly relieved Tian Huiyu of his role as president and chief executive officer, after the stock plunged in Shanghai amid talk of investigations into the affairs of the country's largest retail bank. Tian, 56, was relieved of his job with immediate effect, and would be assigned to another post, the Shenzhen-based bank said, without specifying his new role. Tian, appointed to the bank's top post in September 2013, will be replaced by chief financial officer Wang Lia

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have proved virtually unstoppable. Although growth stocks have also taken it on the chin during the recent pullback in the broader market, history has shown that fast-growing companies often outperform during periods of economic weakness or contractions. In other words, it could be the perfect time to go shopping for high-quality growth stocks.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Soar 33% to 60%, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett doesn't think too much of Wall Street analysts. Buffett and his longtime business partner Charlie Munger have stated in the past that they typically ignore what Wall Street analysts have to say. Here are three Buffett stocks that can soar 33% to 60% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Monday Morning

    The entire automotive industry has been struggling with supply chain issues, including a shortage of semiconductors. After sinking as much as 6.6% in early trading, Rivian shares were down 4.7% as of 10:23 a.m. ET. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says that the supply of batteries will be the biggest challenge to growing electric vehicle (EV) production.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • This Chip Maker Supplies Tesla and Apple. Its Stock Could Get a Boost as Shortages Continue.

    STMicroelectronics is set apart from its peers because its broad customer base spans sectors, many of which are expanding.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    “Are you allowed to say this?” one user tweeted. “No,” Dorsey replied.

  • If I Had to Buy 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    The stock market is having a rocky 2022 so far, with the benchmark S&P 500 index falling 7.8% year to date. Companies are turning to unconventional methods to buoy their share prices, and initiating a stock split seems to be the go-to move for some of them. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have all announced plans to split their stocks this year.

  • A 40-year bull run in the bond market is under pressure as Treasury yields touch the 'most important trend line of all time'

    "This is the exact same trend line in effect since the 1981 peak, and that line comes into play at 2.81%. How we react to this line determines a lot."

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.