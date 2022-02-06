BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Last week, you might have seen that BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.3% to UK£1.92 in the past week. It was an okay report, and revenues came in at UK£5.4b, approximately in line with analyst estimates leading up to the results announcement. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, BT Group's 20 analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be UK£21.1b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 69% to UK£0.18. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£21.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.18 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at UK£2.09. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic BT Group analyst has a price target of UK£2.75 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£1.10. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's also worth noting that the years of declining sales look to have come to an end, with the forecast for flat revenues to the end of 2023. Historically, BT Group's sales have shrunk approximately 2.8% annually over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, BT Group is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that BT Group's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at UK£2.09, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple BT Group analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with BT Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

