BT hits cost savings target early as Drahi circles

FILE PHOTO: Company's logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's BT , fresh from bolstering its defences against a possible takeover bid, said on Monday it had delivered its annual 1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) cost savings target 18 months ahead of schedule, driving its shares higher.

Britain's biggest broadband and telecoms group announced the news less than a week after a source confirmed it had also appointed boutique advisory firm Robey Warshaw to help with its largest shareholder, Patrick Drahi.

The Franco-Israeli telecoms entrepreneur surprised investors earlier this year when he announced that he controlled 12.1% of BT, making him the biggest shareholder.

BT shares hit an 18-month high in June of 207 pence, in the days after Drahi confirmed his stake purchase, but have since steadily declined to a low of 135 pence at the beginning of last week.

News of the boutique appointment and the cost savings target have sent the stock higher, before BT reports results on Thursday. The stock was up 4.7% at 145.5 pence at 11.23 GMT.

"Further to weekend press speculation, BT confirms that it has delivered on its 1 billion pound of gross annualised cost savings 18 months ahead of the March 2023 target," it said.

The Telegraph reported at the weekend that BT was now grappling with whether to announce new targets immediately or wait until after Drahi is allowed to launch a takeover in December.

($1 = 0.7324 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 1 dead, 2 critically wounded in separate overnight Halloween shootings in Fort Worth

    A caller heard nine shots in one Fort Worth shooting, according a police call log.

  • Season, then sear steak for better tacos

    Rubbing ground cumin into skirt steak helps develop a good crust when it’s seared in a skillet. Then while the steak rests, we turn sautéed onion and poblano chilies into a quick salsa. Dousing the mixture with lime juice after cooking keeps the flavors bright and balanced.

  • Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to snap back, add Baby Yoda

    The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to its pre-pandemic form this year, with its route restored through Manhattan, high-flying helium balloons once again pulled by handlers and crowds welcomed back to cheer them on. This year's parade — the 95th annual — will snap back to form after bowing to pandemic restrictions last year. It will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies endorsed in Rome a global minimum tax aimed at stopping big business from hiding profits in tax havens, and also agreed to get more COVID vaccines to poorer nations. * Britain will send 20 million vaccine doses to developing countries by the end of this year in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell other world leaders is a much needed step to speed up the post-pandemic economic recovery. * U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, the White House said.

  • Southwest to probe pilot's use of anti-Biden insult during flight

    Southwest Airlines on Sunday said it is investigating an incident in which a pilot allegedly said "Let's Go Brandon" - a phrase meant to insult U.S. President Joe Biden - over the intercom during a flight. In a statement posted to the company's official Twitter account, Southwest said it is "conducting an internal investigation" into the event, and "will address the situation directly with any employee involved." The incident, initially reported by the Associated Press, took place Friday on a Southwest flight from Houston to Albuquerque.

  • Bear of the Day: Twitter (TWTR)

    Worse than big EPS miss is rising doubt about 2023 targets of 315M mDAU and $7B revs

  • 'Alarming finding': 30 percent of Republicans say violence may be needed to save U.S., poll shows

    Almost one-third of Republicans say they think violence may be necessary to solve issues in the United States, according to a new national survey. The survey was conducted between Sept. 16 and Sept. 29 with 2,508 adults.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • American Airlines reveals what we all know about America's labor shortage: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, November 1, 2021.

  • 3 Top Stocks I Plan to Buy in November

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors discusses what stocks they are planning to buy in November, historically a strong month for the market.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • Best Cryptocurrency Stocks for a Retirement Portfolio: 3 Experts Pick Their Faves

    Long-term investors can feel reasonably safe taking positions in these cryptocurrency-related assets.

  • 3 Hot Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    If these electric-vehicle manufacturers can deliver on their plans, the sky could be the limit for their stock prices.

  • 2 Toxic Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 40% and 1,000%, respectively, over the last 30 days. Founded in August 2020 by an anonymous developer called Ryoshi, Shiba Inu token is carefully designed to exploit popular dog memes on the internet. Shiba Inu's October rally has little fundamental support.

  • Got $250,000? These Game-Changing Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030

    Despite undergoing 38 double-digit percentage corrections or crashes since 1950, the broad-based S&P 500 has eventually erased each and every one of these downturns with a bull-market rally. The past couple of months have been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Shares of the company were shellacked after reporting a surprise sequential quarterly dip in monthly active users (MAU) in the June-ended quarter, and they've been whipsawed in October after rumors swirled that PayPal may have had interest in purchasing Pinterest.

  • Kinder Morgan's Capital Discipline Illustrates Why It's a Great Dividend Stock

    Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is spending a lot less money than it used to. The company reported Q3 2021 earnings on Oct. 20, and signaled that it plans to keep a tight lid on spending. Here's why its strategy is great news for investors interested in collecting and counting on Kinder Morgan's 6% dividend yield.