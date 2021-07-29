BT says on track after reporting 3% rise in Q1 earnings

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Company logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's BT reported a better-than-expected 3% rise in adjusted first-quarter earnings on Thursday, which it said reflected improved trading across most of its business and underpinned its confidence it was on the path to growth.

The company, which aims to build fibre connections to 25 million homes by the end of 2026, reported adjusted core earnings of 1.87 billion pounds ($2.61 billion) on revenue of 5.07 billion pounds, down 3% and short of market expectations, for the three months to end-June.

Chief Executive Philip Jansen said the results were overall in line with the company's expectations, with a good performance in Britain offsetting challenging conditions in markets for its Global unit, which mainly serves multinational companies.

"With trading conditions expected to see some improvement through the year, we have confirmed our outlook and remain confident that BT is on a path to growth," he said.

Jansen said the company had built full fibre broadband to more than 5 million premises, and was seeing growing customer demand for the faster connections.

Its rival Virgin Media O2 said on Thursday it would upgrade its cable network, which serves 15.5 million premises, to full fibre by 2028.

Analysts had expected BT to report revenue of 5.15 billion pounds and core earnings of 1.81 billion pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7177 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young and Kate Holton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Meagre savings rates push Brits to hunt harder for returns

    Real estate is the most common alternative investment among this crop of UK investors – 17% hold real estate investments at present, with a further 19% considering investment into this asset over the next year.

  • Chinese Stocks Were Crushed Again. The Pain Is Spreading.

    Big Tech earnings kick off today, inflation pinches another consumer-goods giant, government workers face stricter vaccine rules, and other news to start your day.

  • Sanofi raises profit forecast after second quarter beat

    PARIS (Reuters) -Sanofi raised its 2021 profit forecast on Thursday after its vaccines and star eczema treatment Dupixent helped it beat second-quarter results expectations. Sanofi, which shocked investors last year with a delay to a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, reiterated its confidence in the shot, which it hopes will secure regulatory approval by the end of the year. If approved, Sanofi's shot will come long after ones from Pfizer/BioNTech, and Moderna, which have produced efficacy results of more than 90%.

  • Add These 3 Fidelity Funds to Your Portfolio for Massive Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.11% and -21.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Officials in Tokyo alarmed as cases hit record highs

    Japanese officials sounded the alarm Thursday after Tokyo reported record-breaking coronavirus cases for two straight days with the Olympics well underway. “We have never experienced the expansion of the infections of this magnitude,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters. Tokyo reported 3,177 new cases on Wednesday, up from 2,848 on Tuesday, setting an all-time high and exceeding 3,000 for the first time.

  • Woman fatally stabbed while walking dog in Atlanta park

    Authorities on Wednesday were searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Police said Janness had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

  • I’m a former chief investment officer, and this is why I don’t see a long-term future for value investing

    For at least a decade now, value investors have had a terrible time, and the resurgence of value stocks in the U.S. this year has been pretty mild.

  • 15 Best Strong Buy Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best strong buy stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Strong Buy Stocks to Invest In. Uncertainty has been clouding over the stock market in the United States as investors exercise caution in the […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend aristocrats with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield. According to data from a book called Active Value Investing: Making Money in […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are moving, and the popular ETF money manager is making moves. Let's dive into her shopping list to see some of the stocks she bought on Tuesday.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on Recovering Midstream Asset Demand

    Demand for pipeline and storage assets is recovering on rising production volumes of commodities. This is brightening up the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry, putting the spotlight on Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET), Shell Midstream (SHLX) & Summit Midstream (SMLP).

  • Warren Buffett Has an Easy Way for Everyday Investors to Get Rich

    You've probably heard time and time again that investing in the stock market is a great way to grow wealth over time. Or, there's a simpler way to go about building a solid investment portfolio that will serve you well for the long haul. In fact, famed investor Warren Buffett thinks one specific investment type could be the average person's ticket to making a lot of money.

  • QuantumScape Says It’s Testing 10-Layer Solid-State Battery Cell

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the electric-vehicle battery company that went public last fall, said Tuesday it has advanced to testing 10-layer cells, a sign it’s on track in efforts to develop a commercially viable solid-state battery.QuantumScape, which counts Volkswagen AG as its biggest shareholder, is among a group of companies developing solid-state batteries, which could dramatically speed up EV adoption by providing a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries. It h

  • If You Invested $10,000 Just Before the Last 3 Market Crashes, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

    As a long-term investor, staying fully invested through a stock market crash is probably your best bet.

  • Aston Martin's first SUV helps push up sales by more than 200%

    LONDON (Reuters) -Carmaker Aston Martin reported on Wednesday a 224% increase in sales to its dealers, boosted by its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, as losses fell in the first half of the year. The DBX 4x4, which first rolled off the production line just over a year ago, accounted for more than half of its 2,901 vehicles between January and June. "Building on the success of DBX, our first SUV, we have since delivered two more new vehicles and with more exciting product launches to come we are well positioned for growth," said Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll.

  • 2 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Before Earnings and Hold for Years

    Let's explore two blue chip stocks that investors might want to consider buying as they report Q2 earnings...

  • This 8.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Keeps Getting Stronger

    Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) currently offers a big-time dividend yield. The master limited partnership (MLP) clocks in at 8.6%. While a payout that high is often a warning sign, that's not the case with this energy company.

  • Tilray earnings: Analysts cut price targets ahead of 'noisy' Q4

    Tilray is set to report its first quarter since closing a blockbuster tie-up deal with Aphria. Analysts expect it will be messy.