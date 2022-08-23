BT Says UK Won’t Take Action on Drahi’s Stakebuilding

(Bloomberg) --

BT Group Plc said the UK government decided to take no action on Altice UK’s December stake-building in the company after announcing in May that it would review it on national security grounds.

That review was extended past its initial July deadline and into August after officials requested more information about the BT deal, Bloomberg reported last month.

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will take no further action on Altice’s decision to increase its holding in BT to 18% from 12.1%, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

BT shares rose 1.25% to 158.25 pence at 8:13 a.m. in London.

French billionaire Patrick Drahi became the telecommunication company’s biggest shareholder last year via Altice, surpassing the stake held by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom AG. But his move to increase that stake to 18% was being scrutinized under the National Security and Investment Act, which came into effect in January.

The law gives ministers the options of clearing or blocking deals, imposing conditions or even unpicking them retrospectively. These early probes are seen as important test cases as the UK takes a closer interest in major industries.

With the review into Altice’s BT stakebuilding concluded, Drahi will be free to acquire more of more of Britain’s former telecom monopoly if he wants to. He’s publicly supported the carrier’s strategy; Chief Executive Officer Philip Jansen has said he regularly hears from his shareholder after quarterly results and Drahi pushes for faster execution on BT’s fiber plans.

The decision doesn’t close the door to future government interventions.

“We will always act to protect our critical national telecoms infrastructure if we judge action is necessary,” a spokeswoman for the BEIS said in a statement. “Under the National Security and Investment Act, acquisitions are assessed on a case by case basis, so any future transaction could be subject to a separate assessment under the Act”.

Attention will now move to the assessment of a Chinese-led takeover of the country’s biggest microchip factory. Originally due last month, a probe into Nexperia Holding’s acquisition of Welsh chipmaker Newport Wafer Fab was officially extended until Sept. 12.

