BT Tops List of Cheap UK Stocks Seen as Next Takeover Targets

Alexandra Muller
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- In a bad year for equities, UK domestic stocks have had a particularly tough time, and that’s not gone unnoticed by dealmakers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

British companies represent seven of the top 10 potential targets in an informal Bloomberg survey of 18 event-driven desks, fund managers and analysts, with low valuations, a sinking pound and a favorable regulatory climate making the country’s stocks more attractive to overseas buyers.

Top of the pile is BT Group Plc, whose largest shareholder, billionaire Patrick Drahi, last month received a nod of approval from the UK government over his late-2021 stakebuilding. The telecommunication company was mentioned in six mergers and acquisitions watch lists, while other UK names to feature highly included Entain Plc, Playtech Plc, Burberry Group Plc and Darktrace Plc.

Low valuations are a key attraction. The UK MSCI United Kingdom Index trades at a 16% discount to its Eurozone equivalent based on forward price-to-earnings multiples and a 45% discount to the US, the biggest since 2005.

“The mismatch between the perceived underlying value of UK companies and their share prices will continue to make UK companies attractive to private equity and trade buyers,” said Ben Kelly, an analyst at Louis Capital Markets. Overseas bidders will also be lured by sterling’s slide and the country avoiding a protectionist stance that could harm trade and productivity, he said.

By industry, telecom operators and technology companies placed highly in the poll. Vodafone Group Plc, Telecom Italia SpA and Telenet Group Holding NV all got mentions, as did Temenos AG and SUSE SA.

Representatives for the top 10 companies in the survey either declined to comment or didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Even though M&A activity generally is dwindling with the era of cheap financing coming to an end, firms in more defensive areas, along with those offering strong growth prospects, are still attracting interest, particularly after this year’s rise in bond yields led to reduced valuations.

“Private equity firms are hunting around, looking to snap up a bargain,” said Susannah Streeter, a senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc.

Read more: End of Easy Money Raises the Risk of Deals Dying in Europe

A flurry of deals in the software industry highlights the strong interest in cross-border transactions with Canadian Open Text Corp. acquiring Micro Focus International Plc, Nikon Corp. agreeing to buy SLM Solutions Group AG, and US buyout group Thoma Bravo LLC eyeing up Darktrace before withdrawing.

Read more: Foreign Buyers Hoover Up Britain’s Fast-Growing Tech Firms

“M&A has cut like a scythe through the UK tech sector this year,” wrote George O’Connor, an analyst at Goodbody.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Bet Gas Crunch Will Tip Europe Away From Fossil Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- Some investors are playing the long game as a fresh wave of misery engulfs European stocks and bonds, betting that gas shortages will speed up a transition to renewable energy.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsT

  • Democrats Unveil Bill to Restrict Trading by Lawmakers, Presidents

    (Bloomberg) -- Senior House Democrats on Tuesday night released their proposal to restrict stock ownership and trading by members of Congress, the president and vice president, Supreme Court justices and other high-ranking government officials.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-

  • UBS's Briscoe Likes 1 to 3 Year Part of the Yield Curve

    Hayden Briscoe, head of global EM and APAC fixed income at UBS Asset Management, discusses fixed income, Federal Reserve monetary policy and his outlook for bonds. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Peloton Seeks CMO as Marketing Head Exits

    Dara Treseder, now bound for Autodesk, is the latest executive to leave the struggling fitness company.

  • The 10 Hottest Stocks for the Long Haul

    Amazon.com, Nvidia, and Netflix are the top three. They have struggled this year, but show that short-term challenges can be overcome.

  • Putin Raises Gas-Cutoff Threat as He Moves to Annex Ukraine Regions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut off the last gas pipeline to Ukraine’s European allies and moved to annex a large chunk of Ukrainian territory amid a string of military setbacks in the seven-month-long war.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens

  • Apple drops plan to boost iPhone production as demand falters-Bloomberg

    The company told suppliers to curtail efforts to increase assembly of its flagship iPhone 14 product family by as many as 6 million units in the second half of this year, Bloomberg reported. Instead, the Cupertino, California-headquartered company will aim to produce 90 million handsets for the period, nearly the same number as a year ago and in line with Apple's original forecast this summer, the report said. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Trump’s Truth Social SPAC Changes Address to UPS Store as Investors Pull $137.5 Million

    The company intended to take the former president's social media platform public

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • 3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

  • A surging U.S. dollar is creating an ‘untenable situation’ for the stock market, warns Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

    Morgan Stanley’s Wilson said every 1% change in the Dollar Index has a negative 0.5% impact on S&P 500 earnings. He also saw an approximate 10% headwind to growth to companies earnings in the fourth quarter, in addition to other headwinds such as payback in demand and higher costs from inflation.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • Corporate Home Buying Spree Backfires — Is This A Sign That Michael Burry's Predictions Are Accurate?

    Not so long ago, in a galaxy not so far away, corporations thought they hit the jackpot. Not so long ago was 2021, and the galaxy in question was the United States of America. Institutions discovered a niche market that produced reliable, incredibly high yields. The market was real estate — single-family homes to be exact. They got a small taste early in 2020, taking advantage of some of the consequences families faced in the early stages of the pandemic. Institutions entered the rental market,

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • ‘It Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better’: Carl Icahn Uses These 2 Dividend Stocks to Protect His Portfolio

    After a grisly 1H22 which represented the stock market’s worst performance since 1970, the second half is shaping up to be a bit of a disappointment too. After clawing back some of the losses, it’s been onto the slide again with the S&P 500 almost back to the mid-June lows. The bad news, according to billionaire investor Carl Icahn, is that things could still get worse from here. “I think a lot of things are cheap, and they’re going to get cheaper,” said Icahn, pointing to the economic malaise,

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks to buy according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Base Case: S&P Falling to $3,400 by Year […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    The stock market hasn't been enjoyable for some time, especially for technology investors, where 50% declines (or more) have become common among individual stocks. Cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE: S) went public in the summer of 2021 near the peak of the now-defunct bull market. The stock has lost roughly two-thirds of its value just over a year later.