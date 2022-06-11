Is BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does BTCS Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When BTCS last reported its balance sheet in March 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$2.2m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$3.4m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 8 months from March 2022. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is BTCS' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, BTCS doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$1.7m in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 35% over the last year, which suggests that management are mindful of the possibility of running out of cash. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can BTCS Raise Cash?

While BTCS is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

BTCS' cash burn of US$3.4m is about 12% of its US$29m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is BTCS' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought BTCS' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 6 warning signs for BTCS you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

