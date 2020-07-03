BTG Pactual raises R$2.65bn

Proceeds will be used to accelerate strategic initiatives in Retail Digital Unit and maintain robust capital levels

SÃO PAULO, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BTG Pactual (BPAC11), the largest investment bank from Latin America, concluded on Thursday its primary offering of shares, which raised R$2.65bn. The offer, of 35.6 million units, was priced at R$74.40 per unit. With a broad exercise of first-refusal rights by minority shareholders, investor demand was 6 times greater than the amount offered and was split almost equally between local and international investors.

The net proceeds from the offer will be used to accelerate strategic initiatives at BTG Pactual´s Retail Digital Unit, maintaining strong capital metrics.

In the words of BTG Pactual CEO Roberto Sallouti: "We are extremely proud of what we are building and of how we conducted our businesses during this unprecedented crisis, and we are prepared to capture new opportunities, with a solid capital and liquidity position. The success of this offer reinforces our commitment to generating the best return for our shareholders and society."

BTG Pactual was the bookrunner of the offer, together with Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA, and Santander.

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America, and operates in the markets of Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management and Asset Management. Since its creation in 1983, the bank has been administered based on a culture of meritocracy and partnership, with a focus on the client, excellence, and a long-term vision. The institution has established itself as one of the most innovative in the sector, and has won numerous domestic and international awards. It currently has nearly 3,000 employees in its offices in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the United States, Portugal and England. Site: http://www.btgpactual.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/btg-pactual-raises-r2-65bn-301088118.html

SOURCE BTG Pactual