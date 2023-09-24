BTK killer’s daughter wears prison-like orange at CrimeCon for ‘special convict in her life’ - live updates

Thousands of true crime enthusiasts, media personalities and survivors have travelled to Orlando, Florida, to take part in CrimeCon 2023.

The Independent is on-the-ground at the event which includes talks with Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, the attorneys of Alex Murdaugh; and Kerri Rawson, the daughter of BTK serial killer Dennis Rader.

On the final day of the event, Ms Rawson took to X to make a post referencing her serial killer father. She posted a picture of herself wearing an orange shirt with text reading, “No touching,” on the front and, “I bite,” on the back.

“For the last day of Crime Con,” Ms Rawson wrote. “I’m going with prison orange in honor of the very special convict in my life.”

Ms Rawson revealed details about a conversation with her father after it was announced that he was being investigated in two cases, years after he was convicted of 10 murders.

“If you haven’t done anything wrong, I’ll make sure to do everything I can to protect you. But if you did, I’ll come back and nail you to the wall,” Ms Rawson recounted telling her father. “He’s been playing games for years, with me, and with you...”

CrimeCon festival

Mom of Idaho murders victim Ethan Chapin tells audience to ‘never forget these kids’

How to watch CrimeCon:

Gabby Petito’s parents to attend CrimeCon

What is CrimeCon?

Johnny Depp attorney on ‘trial by media'

Kerri Rawson wears prison-like orange for ‘special convict’ in her life

19:53 , Andrea Blanco

On the final day of the event, the daughter of the BTK killer took to X to make a post referencing her serial killer father.

Ms Rawson posted a picture of herself wearing an orange shirt with text reading, “No touching,” on the front and, “I bite,” on the back.

“For the last day of Crime Con,” Ms Rawson wrote. “I’m going with prison orange in honor of the very special convict in my life.”

For the last day of Crime Con @CrimeCon #CrimeCon2023 I’m going with prison orange in honor of the very special convict in my life. pic.twitter.com/KGtGnFRPV2 — Kerri Rawson (@KerriRawson) September 24, 2023

On Saturday, Ms Rawson revealed that she confronted her father Dennis Rader also known as BTK, after it was announced that he was being investigated in at least two cases years after he was convicted of 10 murders.

Ms Rawson, who is an advocate for victims and survivors, said she went in calm, then also pushed to talk about his crimes.

She said her father pushed her to talk about the Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger. They also discussed the two cases Rader is being of of, including Cynthia Kinney, who went missing 1976 from a laundromat.

Ms Rawson said she told her father, “I love you but this is out of my hands…”

“If you haven’t done anything wrong, I’ll make sure to do everything I can to protect you. But if you did, I’ll come back and nail you to the wall,” Ms Rawson said. “He’s been playing games for years, with me, and with you...”

Ms Rawson also called out true crime fans in the audience for writing letters to her father.

Murdaugh lawyer Dick Harpootlian floats explosive theory of new suspects in murders at CrimeCon

18:30 , Andrea Blanco

Alex Murdaugh’s defence attorneys revealed to a packed audience of true-crime fans that they’re optimistic the disgraced legal scion will get a new trial - but say there is no money left, so they’ll do it for free.

Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, appeared at CrimeCon in Orlando, Florida on Saturday. Creighton Waters, the prosecutor who put Murdaugh in prison, spoke in a separate panel.

The three-day event drew thousands of true-crime fans for a range of podcasters, TV personalities and victims’ families. Kerri Rawson, daughter of BTK killer Dennis Rader, spoke about her father being investigated for additional murders.

The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier reports:

Murdaugh lawyer Dick Harpootlian floats explosive theory of new suspects at CrimeCon

Aunt of Delphi murders victim Liberty German to speak at CrimeCon panel

17:30 , Andrea Blanco

Liberty German’s aunt will be speaking as part of the panel A World Turned Upside Down: Tragedy, Triumph, and the Power of Healing, which will take place at 2pm on Sunday.

“To close out CrimeCon 2023 we invite you to attend this very powerful session with several people whose worlds were involuntarily turned upside down,” the event description reads. “Though they are at different points in their journey, they share the tragic fact that someone else’s violent actions put each of them at the center of a true crime world they never asked to be in.”

Six years ago, Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, set off on a walk in their hometown of Delphi, Indiana – never to be seen alive again. Last October, a local man was arrested and charged with the teenagers’ 2017 murders.

Richard Allen, a 50-year-old married Delphi man, was taken into custody on 26 October and booked into Carroll County Jail.

He was later moved to a state facility for his own safety.

Here’s what’s happening on the last day of ComiCon 2023

16:09 , Andrea Cavallier

10.15am How A True Crime TV series gets made

11.30am K-9 Demo, Missing White Woman Syndrome: Asking the Hard Questions - with Nate Eaton, The Petito Family and missing Daniel Robinson’s father, David Robinson

12.45pm Secrets of a Defense Attorney - with Linda Kenney Baden, The Killer Clown: How DNA closed a decades-old cold case, Live Body Bags taping - Dismemberment and the Desecration of the dead, Life Imitating Art: How A Hollywood DNA Analyst was Hunted in a Real-World Decade of Terror

2pmA World Turned Upside Down: Tragedy, Triumph, and the Power of Healing - with Kerri Rawson, Tara German. The Murder of Christine Frank: How DNA & Detective Work Led to a Breakthrough After 17 Years

Alex Murdaugh prosecutor Creighton Waters draws large audience at CrimeCon

15:13 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Waters, the lead prosecutor in Murdaugh’s murder convictions, and his rock band The Sole Purpose performed during the event’s kickoff on Thursday.

The veteran prosecutor then took the stage as a speaker on Saturday.

“This was the scene in the vast auditorium at CrimeCon before SC prosecutor Creighton Waters spoke about the Murdaugh murder trial Saturday afternoon,” The State reporter John Munk tweeted. “...estimated 2,000 people hanging on every word.”

This was the scene in the vast auditorium at CrimeCon before SC prosecutor Creighton Waters spoke about the Murdaugh murder trial Saturday afternoon … estimated 2,000 people hanging on every word pic.twitter.com/DvVRYfTs6O — John Monk (@jmonkatthestate) September 23, 2023

Dr Katherine Ramsland delves into tragic family past and why she decided to study the criminal mind

14:00 , Andrea Blanco

NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin interviewed Dr Ramsland — famous for her expertise on criminal minds and for co-authoring a book with the BTK serial killer — at CrimeCon on Friday.

This year is the third time that Dr Ramsland, who also taught Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger at DeSales University, has attended CrimeCon.

When asked why she had decided to study serial killers, Dr Ramsland said that she hoped research about the criminal mind would help prevent tragedies in the future. The expert also said that her own family had experienced trauma stemming from violence.

“... we study these people in a way that helps us prevent future serial killers and that’s probably the most important part of the kind of work we do,” Dr Ramsland said. “My father’s mother was murdered ... and my great-grandfather on the other side of the family tried to poison everybody so he could run off with someone else and that didn’t work but there’s certainly violence in the background that trickled down to me.”

Dr Ramnsland told NewsNation that she won’t be able to discuss Mr Kohberger’s case until after his trial.

I have always wanted to meet Dr. Katherine Ramsland in person.

Just been curious what she’s really like.

I was on a mission to find her at CrimeCon.

I asked her why she decided to become a serial killer expert — definitely was not expecting this answer. pic.twitter.com/Fzsw3qWIjk — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 23, 2023

Alex Murdaugh defence says family out of money for case as new suspect hinted

13:00 , Josh Marcus

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh hinted at multiple new developments in the case of the disgraced South Carolina lawyer during their appearance Saturday at CrimeCon.

The lawyers said the Murdaugh family has run out of money to pay for the new murder trial that the attorneys are seeking, though Murdaugh’s defence has offered to pursue the case again for free.

Additionally, during a question and answer session at the conference, the Murdaugh attorneys said they don’t believe Alex killed Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, hinting that new information suggests a different suspect could’ve committed the crimes.

The lawyers said they are working on obtaining more evidence to support that claim.

Karri Rawson opens up about candid conversation with BTK serial killer father

12:00 , Andrea Blanco

Kerri Rawson confronted her father Dennis Rader also known as BTK, after it was announced that he was being investigated in at least two cases years after he was convicted of 10 murders.

Ms Rawson, who is an advocate for victims and survivors, said she went in calm, then also pushed to talk about his crimes.

She said her father pushed her to talk about the Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger. They also discussed the two cases Rader is being of of, including Cynthia Kinney, who went missing 1976 from a laundromat.

Ms Rawson said she told her father, “I love you but this is out of my hands…”

“If you haven’t done anything wrong, I’ll make sure to do everything I can to protect you. But if you did, I’ll come back and nail you to the wall,” Ms Rawson said. “He’s been playing games for years, with me, and with you...”

Ms Rawson also called out true crime fans in the audience for writing letters to her father.

Gabby Petito’s mother becomes emotional as she credits daughter’s solved case in part to true crime enthusiasts

11:00 , Andrea Blanco

Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, and her step-parents, Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt, took the stage at CrimeCon 2023 for a powerful session about domestic violence, “Missing White Woman Syndrome,” as they took the audience through what they went through since Gabby was killed.

It was Petito’s posts that inspired enormous interest in the case and were seized on by an army of online sleuths who joined the effort to help locate Petito when she was first declared missing. They pored over her Instagram posts, searching for any inconsistencies, clues or possible causes for concern.

While law enforcement was searching for Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie in Florida on 19 September 2021, investigators announced they had located a body believed to be that of Petito in the eastern portion of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The discovery was aided by another travel YouTuber who spotted Petito’s van in a video they had been editing.

“It’s thanks to all of you that we found her,” Nichole Schmidt said on Saturday.

WATCH: Thousands attend CrimeCon in Orlando

10:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Thousands of true crime fanatics - along with some of the biggest names in the popular genre - have converged in Orlando this weekend for CrimeCon, a three-day conference focused on murder and mayhem and all things true crime.

It’s a unique opportunity to rub elbows with top investigators, forensic experts, and well-known true crime television and podcast personalities.

CrimeCon is an immersive, educational experience that gives attendees the chance to be citizen detectives by participating in crowd-solving and learning how to dig into a case properly without hindering the investigation.

Who will be at CrimeCon this year?

09:00 , Andrea Blanco

Attendees and special guests at the convention range from top experts in the field to notable news personalities to a plethora of true crime podcasters.

Dateline’s Josh Mankiewicz, Cold Justice’s Kelly Siegler, and Nancy Grace are among the big names in attendance to discuss their years of work in the industry and insight into their most memorable cases.

On the second day of the conference, Gabby Petito’s parents participated in a panel to discuss their daughter’s life and the events that led to her tragic murder in 2021.

“Gabby’s parents and stepparents, Nichole and Jim Schmidt, and Joe and Tara Petito are changing the narrative and stigmas associated with domestic violence. Through the efforts of the Gabby Petito Foundation and the spirit of who Gabby was, the hope is to make sure this kind of tragedy never befalls another family,” the event description reads.

Another big story dominating the conference this year is the trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh. His attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlianand and the prosecutor Creighton Waters will be on hand for meet and greets.

Visit the CrimeCon website for a full list.

Dateline’s Josh Mankiewicz at CrimeCon 2023 (Andrea Cavallier for The Independent)

Stacy Chapin, the mother of Idaho murders victim Ethan Chapin, speaks at a Q&A at CrimeCon (Andrea Cavallier)

Kerri Rawson addresses the audience at CrimeCon 2023 (Andrea Cavallier for The Independent)

Special CrimeCon campaign raises nearly $9K for Gabby Petito Foundation

08:00 , Andrea Blanco

A special CrimeCon campaign for the Gabby Petito Foundation has raised nearly $9,000.

The foundation was created by Gabby’s parents and stepparents, Nichole and Jim Schmidt, and Joe and Tara Petito, to turn the family’s tragedy into purpose.

The purpose is to spread awareness of domestic violence’s warning signs and assist organisations that provide immediate, tangible help to survivors, according to the campaign.

The Gabby Petito Foundation is CrimeCon’s CLUE Award recipient for the event’s Crimefighter of the Year award.

Ethan Chapin’s mother asks CrimeCon audience to keep alive memory of Idaho murders victim

07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Stacy Chapin, the mother of Idaho murders victim Ethan Chapin, was the last person called on during a CrimeCon panel about the slayings.

“I just have one thing to say,” the woman told the packed room on Friday.

“I’m Stacy Chapin and I’m Ethan’s mom,” she said, choking back tears.

Joseph Scott Morgan, a veteran death investigator and forensics professor, was the solo speaker of the panel in which he took true crime fans on a journey through the crime scene at 1122 King Road.

He took questions at the end, the last one from Ms Chapin who received a gasp from the crowd when she identified herself.

“I actually did not sit through it [the panel],” she said, her voice breaking. “But I just wanted you all to know that these were four of the greatest kids. And all the great things you read are legitimately true.”

She went on to talk about her son Ethan, whom she called incredible, and said that he and the three other victims were in the prime of their lives.

“Don’t forget these kids.”

Stacy Chapin, the mother of Idaho murders victim Ethan Chapin, speaks at a Q&A at CrimeCon (Andrea Cavallier)

Stacy Chapin and son Ethan Chapin (Twitter/TODAY)

Alex Murdaugh posecutor Creighton Waters draws large audience at CrimeCon

06:00 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Waters, the lead prosecutor in Murdaugh’s murder convictions, and his rock band The Sole Purpose performed during the event’s kickoff on Thursday.

The veteran prosecutor then took the stage as a speaker on Saturday.

“This was the scene in the vast auditorium at CrimeCon before SC prosecutor Creighton Waters spoke about the Murdaugh murder trial Saturday afternoon,” The State reporter John Munk tweeted. “...estimated 2,000 people hanging on every word”

This was the scene in the vast auditorium at CrimeCon before SC prosecutor Creighton Waters spoke about the Murdaugh murder trial Saturday afternoon … estimated 2,000 people hanging on every word pic.twitter.com/DvVRYfTs6O — John Monk (@jmonkatthestate) September 23, 2023

A father’s plea for answers: Daniel Robinson’s loved ones bring awareness to his case two years after he went missing

05:00 , Andrea Blanco

David Robinson, the father of missing geologist Daniel Robinson, has a goal of handing out every one of his flyers at CrimeCon 2023 in Orlando this weekend to spread awareness of his son’s disappearance, Andrea Cavallier reports from Florida.

But his ultimate goal is to find his son. Daniel Robinson was last spotted on 23 June as he was leaving a worksite in the Arizona desert at Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road in Buckeye – 35 miles west of of Phoenix.

On 19 July, a rancher found Robinson’s busted vehicle – a 2017 Jeep Renegade – in a ravine three miles away. His keys, clothes, boots, and cell phone were also found. According to a crash report, the vehicle sped up just before the crash.

The case has been worked by Buckeye Police, but Mr Robinson said he wants his son’s case turned over to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office where it can get the attention it needs.

Mr Robinson has never given up the fight for his son, and hired a private investigator who he says uncovered new information in the case.

The investigator found that Daniel’s vehicle had 11 additional miles on it after the airbags had been deployed and had been cranked 46 times.

Daniel Robinson’s father and sister attend CrimeCon 2023 (Andrea Cavallier for The Independent)

‘Prejudiced’ jury heard weeks of unnecessary evidence in Murdaugh case, defence claims

04:00 , Josh Marcus

The jury in the murder conviction of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was “prejudiced” and given poor evidence before it reached a conclusion, Mr Murdaugh’s attorney claims.

“That jury had heard almost three weeks of evidence not related to the murder, but to the financial crimes, which he’s always admitted to,” attorney Dick Harpootlian told Fox News Digital at CrimeCon on Saturday. “But we believe it so prejudiced them that when we put the forensic evidence in, which is very, very strong for his innocence, acquittal, they didn’t hear it.”

Earlier this month, the Murdaugh team filed for a new trial, alleging jury tampering had taken place.

At CrimeCon, Murdaugh’s defence attorneys revealed there’s no family money left for a second murder trial, but offered to handle one anyway for free.

They also suggested they have identified a potential new suspect who could be linked to the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Here’s Andrea Cavallier’s report on the legal maneuvering.

Murdaugh’s jury tampering claims have ‘significant’ factual disputes, prosecutors say

Gabby Petito’s family makes 15,000 donation to Black & Missing Foundation at CrimeCon awards event

03:30 , Andrea Cavallier

Gabby Petito’s family accepted the Crime Fighter of the Year award on Saturday night for their foundation focused on helping domestic violence victims.

Presenting the award were Natalie Wilson and Derrica Wilson, co-founders of the Black & Missing Foundation.

The Petito family accepted the award then promptly acknowledged the disparities in the coverage of missing people of color.

They announced that they were donating a gift of $15,000 to the foundation.

What is CrimeCon?

03:00 , Andrea Blanco

CrimeCon is an immersive, weekend-long event with a jammed packed schedule of panels and sessions featuring guests from the true crime field including victims’ families, lawyers, journalists, advocates, podcasters and big players from within the criminal justice system.

“From the latest cases to the latest scientific techniques to the newest TV shows and docs to the best podcasts in the world. And from deep-dives into topics you didn’t even know existed to big ballroom sessions with personalities you watch every week—CrimeCon is the platform that delivers it all,” their website boasts.

Daniel Robinson’s father and sister attend CrimeCon 2023 (Andrea Cavallier for The Independent)

CrimeCon 2023 (Andrea Cavallier for The Independent)

CrimeCon 2023 (Andrea Cavallier for The Independent)

Sponsored each year by Oxygen, the event was launched in 2017 by Red Seat Ventures after the firm noticed a “hole” in the true crime market, according to A&E. At the time, there was no convention that focused on the public’s growing fascination with true crime.

The first conference was held in Indianapolis in 2017 with a crowd of just 800, but has quickly grown into the thousands.

CrimeCon 2022, which was held in Las Vegas, attracted around 5,000 attendees.

Key players in Alex Murdaugh’s murder conviction among speakers at CrimeCon 2023

02:00 , Andrea Blanco

Alex Murdaugh’s defence attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin spoke about the infamous South Carolina murder trial at CrimeCon in Orlando on Saturday.

The lawyers joined 20/20’s Eva Pilgrim for a “tell all” conversation about “the Southern crime saga that captivated the world.”

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul earlier this year.

“This CrimeCon exclusive will give attendees an inside look at the defense strategies used by Murdaugh’s legal team and the decision to have Alex take the stand – which many cite as a pivotal moment in the trial,” a promotional blurb stated.

“The pair will share firsthand accounts of the unexpected twists, challenges they faced, reflections on their time with Alex Murdaugh, and what may be coming next.”

The attorneys filed a motion for a mistrial earlier this month alleging jury tampering in Murdaugh’s murder case and requesting a new trial.

Gabby’s parents and stepparents read aloud excerpts from people impacted by Gabby’s story

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

“Because of Gabby...” her mom Nichole Schmidt read through tears on Saturday.

The short excerpt went on to read from the survivor’s point of view that because of Gabby, she never went back inside the house where it turns out her partner had a gun to kill her.

Gabby’s mom added: “She’s a hero, saved so many lives. Even tho she’s not here anymore. She’s a hero.”

We are heading to #Crimecon Orlando to spread awareness on important issues! Help us reach our goal by sharing our campaign! Thank you for your support! #TogetherWeCan #wewontstop 💜🫶🏻https://t.co/Ft6SAEShGX — Gabby Petito Foundation (@gabbsfoundation) September 21, 2023

ICYMI: What does CrimeCon offer?

Sunday 24 September 2023 00:00 , Andrea Blanco

The three-day-long conference offers various panels, immersive experiences and the chance to rub elbows with the greatest minds in the true crime genre.

Special guests will speak on a variety of topics including forensics, criminology, victimology, DNA, and more. There are experts leading the sessions who are educated in their field and will provide the latest developments.

Investigators who have cracked decades-old cold cases reveal their secrets about their process. Families of victims and survivors of crime will share their stories, many seeking justice and the support of the true crime community.

(Courtesy of CrimeCon)

Dateline correspondent Josh Mankiewicz dubbed CrimeCon’s mayor

Saturday 23 September 2023 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

The beloved journalist spoke at the panel, Beyond the Headlines: Examining the Aftermath of Carlee Russell’s Fake Disappearance. Curiously, attendees at the event have been referring to Mr Mankiewicz as “CrimeCon’s mayor.”

The mayor of CrimeCon @JoshMankiewicz is taking the stage! pic.twitter.com/aOcKbyCTHM — CrimeCon (@CrimeCon) September 23, 2023

Ms Russell made headlines across the country after she disappeared on 13 July following a 911 in which she claimed she had seen a toddler walking on the side of an Alabama interstate. But by the time police arrived at the scene, neither Ms Russell nor the toddler were anywhere to be found.

Ms Russell’s story was later debunked by police and she was charged.

Missing geologist Daniel Robinson’s family at CrimeCon 2023

Saturday 23 September 2023 22:20 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Robinson, who graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in archaeology, disappeared on 23 June 2021 after seeming disoriented on a work site and ostensibly driving off into the desert with no explanation.

His behaviour had been slightly off in the weeks before his disappearance but there has been no sign of him since; the geologist’s car was recovered nearly a month after he vanished, along with his phone, wallet, keys and clothes he was last seen wearing.

Mr Robinson’s sister and his father David Robinson have a table at the crime convention and are giving out flyers with information about the missing geologist’s case/

(Andrea Cavallier for The Independent)

Special CrimeCon campaign raises nearly $9K for Gabby Petito Foundation

Saturday 23 September 2023 21:50 , Andrea Blanco

A special CrimeCon campaign for the Gabby Petito Foundation has raised nearly $9,000 halfway through the second full day of the three-day true crime event.

The foundation was created by Gabby’s parents and stepparents, Nichole and Jim Schmidt, and Joe and Tara Petito, to turn the family’s tragedy into purpose.

The purpose is to spread awareness of domestic violence’s warning signs and assist organisations that provide immediate, tangible help to survivors, according to the campaign.

The Gabby Petito Foundation is CrimeCon’s CLUE Award recipient for the event’s Crimefighter of the Year award.

BTK killer’s daughter reveals what she discussed with her father in prison

Saturday 23 September 2023 21:29 , Andrea Cavallier

Kerri Rawson confronted her father Dennis Rader also known as BTK, after it was announced that he was being investigated in at least two cases years after he was convicted of 10 murders.

Ms Rawson, who is an advocate for victims and survivors, said she went in calm, then also pushed to talk about his crimes.

She said her father pushed her to talk about the Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger. They also discussed the two cases Rader is being of of, including Cynthia Kinney, who went missing 1976 from a laundromat.

Ms Rawson said she told her father, “I love you but this is out of my hands…”

“If you haven’t done anything wrong, I’ll make sure to do everything I can to protect you. But if you did, I’ll come back and nail you to the wall,” Ms Rawson said. “He’s been playing games for years, with me, and with you...”

Ms Rawson also called out true crime fans in the audience for writing letters to her father.

(Andrea Cavallier for The Independent)

Kerri Rawson receives standing ovation as she takes stage at CrimeCon

Saturday 23 September 2023 20:41 , Andrea Cavallier

BTK killer’s daughter Kerri Rawson took the stage on Saturday to talk about her father.

The massive ballroom at the Orlando hotel was packed, with nearly every seat taken.

She recently announced that she’s been working with investigators in various states to help them take a fresh look at cases that could be connected to her father, according to her website.

On the Surviving the Survivor podcast, she said that be confronted her father for the first time in 18 years, visiting him twice in prison.

People! Have some situational awareness!



Day 1 of #Crimecon @CrimeCon



Find me on the floor!! pic.twitter.com/drTG05SFia — Kerri Rawson (@KerriRawson) September 22, 2023

Kerri Rawson opens up about being notified of father’s murders

Saturday 23 September 2023 20:20 , Andrea Blanco

BTK killer Dennis Rader’s daughter Kerri Rawson is one of the speakers at CrimeCon 2023, which is taking place in Orlando this weekend.

Ms Rawson, a New York Times bestseller author who has previously spoken to The Independent about several high-profile crime cases, opened up about her journey of coming to terms with her father’s crimes and finding purpose in her work.

“18 years ago I didn’t think I would survive the night after being notified my dad was BTK,” Ms Rawson tweeted on Saturday. “9 years ago I started blasting out my heart to the world. Today, I speak with Joel Waldman @PodcastSTS & Laura Ingle @lauraingle about the current cold case investigations into my father.”

18 years ago I didn’t think I would survive the night after being notified my dad was BTK



9 years ago I started blasting out my heart to the world



Today, I speak with Joel Waldman @PodcastSTS & Laura Ingle @lauraingle about the current cold case investigations into my father pic.twitter.com/KeMkoEnwjc — Kerri Rawson (@KerriRawson) September 23, 2023

Parents of murder victims join CrimeCon 2023 to talk about their love one’s stories

Saturday 23 September 2023 20:00 , Andrea Blanco

Parents of the victims in high-profile cases have come together at CrimeCon, honouring the lives of their loved ones and sharing their journey through the unimaginable tragedies they’ve experienced.

Slain Gabby Petito’s mom Nichole Schmidt and missing Daniel Robinson’s father shared a selfie on Twitter.

“I could not be more honored,” Ms Schimidt captioned the image. “This guy @DavidRobinsonII @PleaseHelpFind4 he never stops!! We stand with you”

Ms Schmidt led efforts to hold Brian Laundrie and his family accountable after her daughter went missing before he was found dead by suicide. Meanwhile, Mr Robinson has advocated for more awareness for his son’s case and continues to do so more than two years after he vanished.

I could not be more honored. This guy 🥰 @DavidRobinsonII @PleaseHelpFind4 he never stops!! We stand with you 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/QedR6ZKlzu — Nichole Schmidt (@Nikischmidt927) September 23, 2023

Gabby Petito’s mom in tears as she thanks CrimeCon fans for their support

Saturday 23 September 2023 19:19 , Andrea Cavallier

Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, and her step-parents, Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt, took the stage at CrimeCon 2023 for a powerful session about domestic violence, “Missing White Woman Syndrome,” as they took the audience through what they went through since Gabby was killed.

It was Petito’s posts that inspired enormous interest in the case and were seized on by an army of online sleuths who joined the effort to help locate Petito when she was first declared missing. They pored over her Instagram posts, searching for any inconsistencies, clues or possible causes for concern.

While law enforcement was searching for Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie in Florida on 19 September 2021, investigators announced they had located a body believed to be that of Petito in the eastern portion of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The discovery was aided by another travel YouTuber who spotted Petito’s van in a video they had been editing.

“It’s thanks to all of you that we found her,” Nichole Schmidt said on Saturday.

(Joseph Petito/Instagram)

Father of missing geologist Daniel Robinson travels to second CrimeCon to spead awareness about son’s disappearance

Saturday 23 September 2023 18:56 , Andrea Cavallier

David Robinson, the father of missing geologist Daniel Robinson, has a goal of handing out every one of his flyers at CrimeCon 2023 in Orlando this weekend to spread awareness of his son’s disappearance, Andrea Cavallier reports from Florida.

But his ultimate goal is to find his son. Daniel Robinson was last spotted on 23 June as he was leaving a worksite in the Arizona desert at Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road in Buckeye – 35 miles west of of Phoenix.

On 19 July, a rancher found Robinson’s busted vehicle – a 2017 Jeep Renegade – in a ravine three miles away. His keys, clothes, boots, and cellphone were also found. According to a crash report, the vehicle sped up just before the crash.

Please visit our table at Expo Hall. I have plenty flyers and would love for you to take as many as you can with you to your communities. Thank you - David Robinson II father of Daniel Geologist Daniel Robinson. @CrimeCon #CrimeCon2023 #danielrobinson @DavidRobinsonII pic.twitter.com/n7vq11HKXF — Please Help Find Daniel (@PleaseHelpFind4) September 23, 2023

The case has been worked by Buckeye Police, but Mr Robinson said he wants his son’s case turned over to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office where it can get the attention it needs.

Mr Robinson has never given up the fight for his son, and hired a private investigator who he says uncovered new information in the case.

The investigator found that Daniel’s vehicle had 11 additional miles on it after the airbags had been deployed and had been cranked 46 times.

The schedule for today

Saturday 23 September 2023 18:15 , Andrea Blanco

The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier is on the ground at CrimeCon 2023.

Here’s the lineup for Saturday:

3pm - BTK new lead and case discussions with daughter Kerri Rawson

4.20pm - Inside the prosecution of Alex Murdaugh, hosted by CourtTV reporters

5.40pm - Murdaugh defence team to take the stage

We’ll be bringing you the latest updates.

(Andrea Cavallier for The Independent)

Father of missing geologist Daniel Robinson to appear at CrimeCon 2023

Saturday 23 September 2023 17:33 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Robinson, who graduated from College of Charleston with a degree in archaeology, disappeared on 23 June 2021 after seeming disoriented on a work site and ostensibly driving off into the desert with no explanation.

His behaviour had been slightly off in the weeks before his disappearance but there has been no sign of him since; the geologist’s car was recovered nearly a month after he vanished, along with his phone, wallet, keys and clothes he was last seen wearing.

“This weekend, I’ll be at @CrimeCon, spreading awareness about my missing son, Geologist Daniel Robinson. It’s been over 2 years and I’ve done everything a father can,” Robinson’s father David Robinson tweeted. “But the uphill battle continues. Please support and visit http://pleasehelpfinddaniel.com for ways to help.”

(Andrea Cavallier for The Independent)

(Family handout)

Bryan Kohberger professor and forensic psychologist Dr Katherine Ramsland explains why she decided to study serial killers

Saturday 23 September 2023 16:13 , Andrea Blanco

NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin interviewed Dr Ramsland — famous for her expertise on criminal minds and for co-authoring a book with the BTK serial killer — at CrimeCon on Friday.

This year is the third time that Dr Ramsland, who also taught Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger at DeSales University, has attended CrimeCon.

When asked why she had decided to study serial killers, Dr Ramsland said that she hoped research about the criminal mind would help prevent tragedies in the future. The expert also said that her own family had experienced trauma stemming from violence.

“... we study these people in a way that helps us prevent future serial killers and that’s probably the most important part of the kind of work we do,” Dr Ramsland said. “My father’s mother was murdered ... and my great-grandfather on the other side of the family tried to poison everybody so he could run off with someone else and that didn’t work but there’s certainly violence in the background that trickled down to me.”

What’s the lineup for today?

Saturday 23 September 2023 14:53 , Andrea Blanco

Early on Saturday, true crime enthusiasts will be able to attend several conferences on topics such as the American autopsy, blood patterns in a crime scene, and crime convictions.

Some of the speakers expected today are crime commentator Nancy Grace, NewsNation crime correspondent Brian Entin, Dateline journalist Josh Mankiewicz and the BTK killer’s daughter Karri Rawson.

True crime’s Super Bowl

Saturday 23 September 2023 13:30 , Bevan Hurley

Thousands of true crime fanatics - along with some of the biggest names in the popular genre - will converge in Orlandothis weekend for CrimeCon, a three-day conference focused on murder and mayhem and all things true crime.

It’s a unique opportunity to rub elbows with top investigators, forensic experts, and well-known true crime television and podcast personalities.

CrimeCon is an immersive, educational experience that gives attendees the chance to be citizen detectives by participating in crowd-solving and learning how to dig into a case properly without hindering the investigation.

It’s also a place where the true crime community can join forces to fight alongside the victims’ families and survivors of crime who are seeking justice.

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers to appear at CrimeCon

Saturday 23 September 2023 12:30 , Bevan Hurley

Alex Murdaugh defence attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin will be speaking about the infamous South Carolina murder trial at CrimeCon in Orlando this weekend.

The lawyers are joining 20/20’s Eva Pilgrim for a “tell all” conversation about the “the Southern crime saga that captivated the world” on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul earlier this year.

“This CrimeCon exclusive will give attendees an inside look at the defense strategies used by Murdaugh’s legal team and the decision to have Alex take the stand – which many cite as a pivotal moment in the trial,” a promotional blurb states.

“The pair will share firsthand accounts of the unexpected twists, challenges they faced, reflections on their time with Alex Murdaugh, and what may be coming next.”

The attorneys filed a motion for a mistral earlier this month alleging jury tampering in Murdaugh’s murder case and request a for new trial.

Alex Murdaugh, left, confers with defense attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh’s double murder trial (Jeff Blake)

America’s biggest true crime fanatics are gearing up for their Super Bowl

Saturday 23 September 2023 11:30 , Bevan Hurley

Thousands of true crime fanatics - along with some of the biggest names in the popular genre - will converge in Orlando this weekend for CrimeCon, a three-day conference focused on murder and mayhem and all things true crime.

It’s a unique opportunity to rub elbows with top investigators, forensic experts, and well-known true crime television and podcast personalities.

CrimeCon is an immersive, educational experience that gives attendees the chance to be citizen detectives by participating in crowd-solving and learning how to dig into a case properly without hindering the investigation.

It’s also a place where the true crime community can join forces to fight alongside the victims’ families and survivors of crime who are seeking justice.

The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier reports:

What is CrimeCon? Inside the Super Bowl for true crime fanatics

Renowned criminal psychologist to take the stage at CrimeCon

Saturday 23 September 2023 10:30 , Bevan Hurley

Criminal psychologist Katherine Ramsland, who co-wrote a book with BTK Dennis Rader and taught accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger, is taking part in an expert panel at CrimeCon.

Ms Ramsland is appearing in an event titled: Violent Minds: What Drives The Most Heinous Serial Killers? discussing serial killer Manny Cortez at 2.40pm ET on Friday.

“Join criminal psychologists Dr Gary Brucato and Dr Katherine Ramsland, Ph.D on a journey through the mind of serial killer Manny Cortez,” a promo reads.

“Kathryn Vaughan, Executive Producer of Oxygen True Crime’s Violent Minds: Killers on Tape, will also join the conversation. Moderated by Oxygen.com’s Stephanie Gomulka.”

Violent Minds: What Drives The Most Heinous Serial Killers? Join criminal psychologists Dr Gary Brucato & Dr Katherine Ramsland PhD on a journey through the mind of serial killer Manny Cortez. Kathryn Vaughan EP of @oxygen Violent Minds will also join w/ moderator @gotmulka pic.twitter.com/8AcqSAKkwL — CrimeCon (@CrimeCon) September 16, 2023

BTK killer’s daughter and true crime author Kerri Rawson to speak at CrimeCon

Saturday 23 September 2023 09:30 , Bevan Hurley

True crime author Kerri Rawson, who has been assisting authorities as they investigate cold case murders linked to her father Dennis Rader, will be holding a lecture at CrimeCon in Orlando.

Ms Rawson wrote A Serial Killer’s Daughter about Rader’s double life as the BTK killer. Rader concealed his murder spree for decades before he confessed to 10 murders in 2005.

He is serving a 175-year prison term.

Rader has recently been linked to several unsolved murders in Oklahoma and Kansas, and Ms Rawson has spoken about visiting him in prison to try to convince him to tell authorities what he knows.

On Saturday, she will join Joel Waldman and Laura Ingle for an “in-depth discussion about evidence and emotions”, BTK: New Leads, New Evidence, New Emotions. A Conversation with Dennis Rader’s Courageous Daughter, Kerri Rawson.

Kerri Rawson

Johnny Depp attorney on ‘trial by media’

Saturday 23 September 2023 08:30 , Bevan Hurley

The attorney who represented Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard is speaking about “trial by media” at CrimeCon.

Camille Vasquez will appear alongside attorneys Matt Murphy and Kristen Gibbons Feden for a panel discussion about the “challenges of trying high profile cases and the impact of traditional and social media on case strategy”.

“They’ll reveal what it feels like to be in the spotlight, how they became social media sensations with hashtags and memes, and what no one else saw when the storm of media left the courtroom,” the CrimeCon website states.

Mr Murphy prosecuted Rodney Alcala, the “Dating Game” serial killer, while Ms Gibbons Feden served as a special prosecutor in Bill Cosby’s 2018 indecent assault trial.

Ms Vasquez’s tough cross-examination of Ms Heard during the June 2022 trial received plenty of attention. Depp was awarded just over $10m by a jury, while Ms Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages.

The discussion is being held at 11.40am on Saturday.

Johnny Depp and his attorney Camille Vasquez at the Amber Heard defamation trial in 2022 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

What does CrimeCon offer?

Saturday 23 September 2023 07:30 , Bevan Hurley

The three-day long conference offers various panels, immersive experiences and the chance to rub elbows with the greatest minds in the true crime genre.

Special guests will speak on a variety of topics including forensics, criminology, victimology, DNA, and more. There are experts leading the sessions who are educated in their field and will provide the latest developments.

Investigators who have cracked decades-old cold cases reveal their secrets about their process. Families of victims and survivors of crime will share their stories, many seeking justice and the support of the true crime community.

Nancy Grace attending CrimeCon

Saturday 23 September 2023 06:30 , Bevan Hurley

True crime broadcaster Nancy Grace is among the experts attending CrimeCon in Orlando this weekend.

BUSTED! AT CRIMECON WITH THE TWINS! pic.twitter.com/xyiJhqLcxu — Nancy Grace (@NancyGrace) September 22, 2023

Who will be at CrimeCon this year?

Saturday 23 September 2023 05:30 , Bevan Hurley

Attendees and special guests at the convention range from top experts in the field to notable news personalities to a plethora of true crime podcasters.

Dateline’s Josh Mankiewicz, Cold Justice’s Kelly Siegler, and Nancy Grace are among the big names in attendance to discuss their years of work in the industry and insight into their most memorable cases.

On the second day of the conference, Gabby Petito’s parents will participate in a panel to discuss their daughter’s life and the events that led to her tragic murder in 2021.

“Gabby’s parents and stepparents, Nichole and Jim Schmidt, and Joe and Tara Petito are changing the narrative and stigmas associated with domestic violence. Through the efforts of the Gabby Petito Foundation and the spirit of who Gabby was, the hope is to make sure this kind of tragedy never befalls another family,” according to the event description.

Special CrimeCon campaign raises nearly $6K for Gabby Petito Foundation

Saturday 23 September 2023 04:30 , Bevan Hurley

A special CrimeCon campaign for the Gabby Petito Foundation has raised nearly $6,000 halfway through the first full day of the three-day true crime event.

The foundation was created by Gabby’s parents and stepparents, Nichole and Jim Schmidt, and Joe and Tara Petito, to turn the family’s tragedy into purpose.

The purpose is to spread awareness of domestic violence’s warning signs and assist organisations that provide immediate, tangible help to survivors, according to the campaign.

The Gabby Petito Foundation is CrimeCon’s CLUE Award recipient for the event’s Crimefighter of the Year award.

America’s biggest true crime fanatics are gearing up for their Super Bowl

Saturday 23 September 2023 03:30 , Bevan Hurley

Thousands of true crime fanatics - along with some of the biggest names in the popular genre - will converge in Orlando this weekend for CrimeCon, a three-day conference focused on murder and mayhem and all things true crime.

It’s a unique opportunity to rub elbows with top investigators, forensic experts, and well-known true crime television and podcast personalities.

CrimeCon is an immersive, educational experience that gives attendees the chance to be citizen detectives by participating in crowd-solving and learning how to dig into a case properly without hindering the investigation.

It’s also a place where the true crime community can join forces to fight alongside the victims’ families and survivors of crime who are seeking justice.

The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier reports:

What is CrimeCon? Inside the Super Bowl for true crime fanatics

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers to appear at CrimeCon

Saturday 23 September 2023 02:30 , Bevan Hurley

Alex Murdaugh defence attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin will be speaking about the infamous South Carolina murder trial at CrimeCon in Orlando this weekend.

The lawyers are joining 20/20’s Eva Pilgrim for a “tell all” conversation about the “the Southern crime saga that captivated the world” on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul earlier this year.

“This CrimeCon exclusive will give attendees an inside look at the defense strategies used by Murdaugh’s legal team and the decision to have Alex take the stand – which many cite as a pivotal moment in the trial,” a promotional blurb states.

“The pair will share firsthand accounts of the unexpected twists, challenges they faced, reflections on their time with Alex Murdaugh, and what may be coming next.”

The attorneys filed a motion for a mistral earlier this month alleging jury tampering in Murdaugh’s murder case and request a for new trial.

Defence attorney Dick Harpootlian, right, and defence attorney Jim Griffin speak after their client Alex Murdaugh is found guilty (AP)

Renowned criminal psychologist to take the stage at CrimeCon

Saturday 23 September 2023 01:30 , Bevan Hurley

Criminal psychologist Katherine Ramsland, who co-wrote a book with BTK Dennis Rader and taught accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger, is taking part in an expert panel at CrimeCon.

Ms Ramsland is appearing in an event titled: Violent Minds: What Drives The Most Heinous Serial Killers? discussing serial killer Manny Cortez at 2.40pm ET on Friday.

“Join criminal psychologists Dr Gary Brucato and Dr Katherine Ramsland, Ph.D on a journey through the mind of serial killer Manny Cortez,” a promo reads.

“Kathryn Vaughan, Executive Producer of Oxygen True Crime’s Violent Minds: Killers on Tape, will also join the conversation. Moderated by Oxygen.com’s Stephanie Gomulka.”

Violent Minds: What Drives The Most Heinous Serial Killers? Join criminal psychologists Dr Gary Brucato & Dr Katherine Ramsland PhD on a journey through the mind of serial killer Manny Cortez. Kathryn Vaughan EP of @oxygen Violent Minds will also join w/ moderator @gotmulka pic.twitter.com/8AcqSAKkwL — CrimeCon (@CrimeCon) September 16, 2023

CrimeCon 2024 to be held in Nashville

Saturday 23 September 2023 01:15 , Andrea Cavallier

Next year’s true crime event will be held in Nashville, Tennessee.

The location was announced on Friday at CrimeCon 2023, which is being held in Orlando.

(The Independent)

(The Independent)

Mom of Idaho murders victim Ethan Chapin tells CrimeCon audience to ‘never forget these kids’

Saturday 23 September 2023 01:00 , Bevan Hurley

Stacy Chapin, the mother of Idaho murders victim Ethan Chapin, was the last person called on during a CrimeCon panel about the slayings.

“I just have one thing to say,” the woman told the packed room on Friday.

“I’m Stacy Chapin and I’m Ethan’s mom,” she said, choking back tears.

Joseph Scott Morgan, a veteran death investigator and forensics professor, was the solo speaker of the panel in which he took true crime fans on a journey through the crime scene at 1122 King Road.

He took questions at the end, the last one from Ms Chapin who received a gasp from the crowd when she identified herself.

“I actually did not sit through it [the panel],” she said, her voice breaking. “But I just wanted you all to know that these were four of the greatest kids. And all the great things you read are legitimately true.”

She went on to talk about her son Ethan, whom she called incredible, and said that he and the three other victims were in the prime of their lives.

“Don’t forget these kids.”

Stacy Chapin, the mother of Idaho murders victim Ethan Chapin, speaks at a Q&A at CrimeCon (Andrea Cavallier)

Johnny Depp attorney to speak about ‘trial by media’

Saturday 23 September 2023 00:30 , Bevan Hurley

The attorney who represented Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard is speaking about “trial by media” at CrimeCon.

Camille Vasquez will appear alongside attorneys Matt Murphy and Kristen Gibbons Feden for a panel discussion about the “challenges of trying high profile cases and the impact of traditional and social media on case strategy”.

“They’ll reveal what it feels like to be in the spotlight, how they became social media sensations with hashtags and memes, and what no one else saw when the storm of media left the courtroom,” the CrimeCon website states.

Mr Murphy prosecuted Rodney Alcala, the “Dating Game” serial killer, while Ms Gibbons Feden served as a special prosecutor in Bill Cosby’s 2018 indecent assault trial.

Ms Vasquez’s tough cross-examination of Ms Heard during the June 2022 trial received plenty of attention. Depp was awarded just over $10m by a jury, while Ms Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages.

The discussion is being held at 11.40am on Saturday.

Johnny Depp and his attorney Camille Vasquez at the Amber Heard defamation trial in 2022 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

BTK killer’s daughter and true crime author Kerri Rawson to speak at CrimeCon

Friday 22 September 2023 23:30 , Bevan Hurley

True crime author Kerri Rawson, who has been assisting authorities as they investigate cold case murders linked to her father Dennis Rader, will be holding a lecture at CrimeCon in Orlando.

Ms Rawson wrote A Serial Killer’s Daughter about Rader’s double life as the BTK killer. Rader concealed his murder spree for decades before he confessed to 10 murders in 2005.

He is serving a 175-year prison term.

Rader has recently been linked to several unsolved murders in Oklahoma and Kansas, and Ms Rawson has spoken about visiting him in prison to try to convince him to tell authorities what he knows.

On Saturday, she will join Joel Waldman and Laura Ingle for an “in-depth discussion about evidence and emotions”, BTK: New Leads, New Evidence, New Emotions. A Conversation with Dennis Rader’s Courageous Daughter, Kerri Rawson.

Kerri Rawson

Who will be at CrimeCon this year?

Friday 22 September 2023 22:30 , Bevan Hurley

Attendees and special guests at the convention range from top experts in the field to notable news personalities to a plethora of true crime podcasters.

Dateline’s Josh Mankiewicz, Cold Justice’s Kelly Siegler, and Nancy Grace are among the big names in attendance to discuss their years of work in the industry and insight into their most memorable cases.

On the second day of the conference, Gabby Petito’s parents will participate in a panel to discuss their daughter’s life and the events that led to her tragic murder in 2021.

“Gabby’s parents and stepparents, Nichole and Jim Schmidt, and Joe and Tara Petito are changing the narrative and stigmas associated with domestic violence. Through the efforts of the Gabby Petito Foundation and the spirit of who Gabby was, the hope is to make sure this kind of tragedy never befalls another family,” according to the event description.

Another big story dominating the conference this year is the trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh. His attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlianand and the prosecutor Creighton Waters will be on hand for meet and greets.

Visit the CrimeCon website for a full list.

CrimeCon is taking place all weekend in Orlando (Courtesy of CrimeCon)

Mom of Idaho murders victim Ethan Chapin tells audience to ‘never forget these kids’

Friday 22 September 2023 22:13 , Bevan Hurley

Stacy Chapin, the mother of Idaho murders victim Ethan Chapin, was the last person called on during a CrimeCon panel about the slayings.

“I just have one thing to say,” the woman told the packed room on Friday.

“I’m Stacy Chapin and I’m Ethan’s mom,” she said, choking back tears.

Joseph Scott Morgan, a veteran death investigator and forensics professor, was the solo speaker of the panel in which he took true crime fans on a journey through the crime scene at 1122 King Road.

He took questions at the end, the last one from Ms Chapin who received a gasp from the crowd when she identified herself.

“I actually did not sit through it [the panel],” she said, her voice breaking. “But I just wanted you all to know that these were four of the greatest kids. And all the great things you read are legitimately true.”

She went on to talk about her son Ethan, whom she called incredible, and said that he and the three other victims were in the prime of their lives.

“Don’t forget these kids.”

Stacy Chapin, the mother of Idaho murders victim Ethan Chapin, speaks at a Q&A at CrimeCon (Andrea Cavallier)

Crowds gather ahead of first CrimeCon events

Friday 22 September 2023 21:45 , Andrea Cavallier

True crime fans excitedly talked to other fans and waved at TV personalities as they stood in lines that wound through the halls of an Orlando hotel waiting to get into the first discussions of the 2023 CrimeCon.

A video was played in each of the first panels that showed all the big crime stories of the year.

Crowds cheered as they were showed clips of the Lori Vallow verdict, the arrest of Richard Allen in the “Delphi murders”, and the arrest of Gilgo beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann.

CrimeCon 2023 gets underway in Orlando on Friday (Andrea Cavallier)

How to watch CrimeCon

Friday 22 September 2023 21:15 , Bevan Hurley

CrimeCon has partnered with Fox Nation to exclusively livestream 12 incredible sessions over the weekend. New subscribers to Fox Nation can join for 3 months for just $1.99.

The CrimeCon 2023 Fox Nation Livestream will include specific sessions and will remain available on-demand for two weeks.

The Independent is on the ground at the conference and will be covering it live here.

Special CrimeCon campaign raises more than $6K for Gabby Petito Foundation

Friday 22 September 2023 20:45 , andrea cavallier

A special CrimeCon campaign for the Gabby Petito Foundation has raised nearly $6,000 halfway through the first full day of the three-day true crime event.

The foundation was created by Gabby’s parents and stepparents, Nichole and Jim Schmidt, and Joe and Tara Petito, to turn the family’s tragedy into purpose.

The purpose is to spread awareness of domestic violence’s warning signs and assist organisations that provide immediate, tangible help to survivors, according to the campaign.

The Gabby Petito Foundation is CrimeCon’s CLUE Award recipient for the event’s Crimefighter of the Year award.

Gabby Petito’s parents to attend CrimeCon

Friday 22 September 2023 20:15 , Bevan Hurley

Gabby Petito’s parents, who have become campaigners for missing persons and domestic abuse, are holding a discussion about her legacy at the 2023 CrimeCon in Orlando.

Nicole Schmidt and Joe Petito formed the Gabby Petito Foundation with their respective partners fter their daughter was killed by her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in 2021.

They will appear at two sessions to discuss domestic violence and “Missing White Woman Syndrome” over the weekend.

Petito was murdered during a cross-country roadtrip by Laundrie, who then went on the run before taking his own life.

“Her story has inspired ordinary people around the world and will continue to help others free themselves from domestic violence,” the CrimeCon website states.

We are heading to #Crimecon Orlando to spread awareness on important issues! Help us reach our goal by sharing our campaign! Thank you for your support! #TogetherWeCan #wewontstop 💜🫶🏻https://t.co/Ft6SAEShGX — Gabby Petito Foundation (@gabbsfoundation) September 21, 2023

Renowned criminal psychologist to take the stage at CrimeCon

Friday 22 September 2023 19:45 , Bevan Hurley

Criminology academic Katherine Ramsland, who co-wrote a book with BTK Dennis Rader and taught accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger, is taking part in an expert panel at CrimeCon.

Ms Ramsland is appearing in an event titled: Violent Minds: What Drives The Most Heinous Serial Killers? discussing serial killer Manny Cortez at 2.40pm ET on Friday.

“Join criminal psychologists Dr Gary Brucato and Dr Katherine Ramsland, Ph.D on a journey through the mind of serial killer Manny Cortez,” a promo reads.

“Kathryn Vaughan, Executive Producer of Oxygen True Crime’s Violent Minds: Killers on Tape, will also join the conversation. Moderated by Oxygen.com’s Stephanie Gomulka.”

Violent Minds: What Drives The Most Heinous Serial Killers? Join criminal psychologists Dr Gary Brucato & Dr Katherine Ramsland PhD on a journey through the mind of serial killer Manny Cortez. Kathryn Vaughan EP of @oxygen Violent Minds will also join w/ moderator @gotmulka pic.twitter.com/8AcqSAKkwL — CrimeCon (@CrimeCon) September 16, 2023

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers to appear at CrimeCon

Friday 22 September 2023 19:15 , Bevan Hurley

Alex Murdaugh defence attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin will be speaking about the infamous South Carolina murder trial at CrimeCon in Orlando this weekend.

The lawyers are joining 20/20’s Eva Pilgrim for a “tell all” conversation about the “the Southern crime saga that captivated the world” on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul earlier this year.

“This CrimeCon exclusive will give attendees an inside look at the defense strategies used by Murdaugh’s legal team and the decision to have Alex take the stand – which many cite as a pivotal moment in the trial,” a promotional blurb states.

“The pair will share firsthand accounts of the unexpected twists, challenges they faced, reflections on their time with Alex Murdaugh, and what may be coming next.”

The attorneys filed a motion for a mistral earlier this month alleging jury tampering in Murdaugh’s murder case and request a for new trial.

Defence attorney Dick Harpootlian, right, and defence attorney Jim Griffin speak after their client Alex Murdaugh is found guilty (AP)

Johnny Depp attorney on ‘trial by media’

Friday 22 September 2023 18:45 , Bevan Hurley

The attorney who represented Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard is speaking about “trial by media” at CrimeCon.

Camille Vasquez will appear alongside attorneys Matt Murphy and Kristen Gibbons Feden for a panel discussion about the “challenges of trying high profile cases and the impact of traditional and social media on case strategy”.

“They’ll reveal what it feels like to be in the spotlight, how they became social media sensations with hashtags and memes, and what no one else saw when the storm of media left the courtroom,” the CrimeCon website states.

Mr Murphy prosecuted Rodney Alcala, the “Dating Game” serial killer, while Ms Gibbons Feden served as a special prosecutor in Bill Cosby’s 2018 indecent assault trial.

Ms Vasquez’s tough cross-examination of Ms Heard during the June 2022 trial received plenty of attention. Depp was awarded just over $10m by a jury, while Ms Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages.

The discussion is being held at 11.40am on Saturday.

US actor Johnny Depp (R) and his attorney Camille Vasquez (L) during a break in the Depp-Heard defamation trial in May 2022. (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

America’s biggest true crime fanatics are gearing up for their Super Bowl

Friday 22 September 2023 18:15 , Bevan Hurley

Thousands of true crime fanatics - along with some of the biggest names in the popular genre - will converge in Orlando this weekend for CrimeCon, a three-day conference focused on murder and mayhem and all things true crime.

It’s a unique opportunity to rub elbows with top investigators, forensic experts, and well-known true crime television and podcast personalities.

CrimeCon is an immersive, educational experience that gives attendees the chance to be citizen detectives by participating in crowd-solving and learning how to dig into a case properly without hindering the investigation.

It’s also a place where the true crime community can join forces to fight alongside the victims’ families and survivors of crime who are seeking justice.

The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier reports:

What is CrimeCon? Inside the Super Bowl for true crime fanatics

BTK killer’s daughter and true crime author Kerri Rawson to speak at CrimeCon

Friday 22 September 2023 17:50 , Bevan Hurley

True crime author Kerri Rawson, who has been assisting authorities as they investigate cold case murders linked to her father Dennis Rader, will be holding a lecture at CrimeCon in Orlando.

Ms Rawson wrote A Serial Killer’s Daughter about Rader’s double life as the BTK killer. Rader concealed his murder spree for decades before he confessed to 10 murders in 2005.

He is serving a 175-year prison term.

Rader has recently been linked to several unsolved murders in Oklahoma and Kansas, and Ms Rawson has spoken about visiting him in prison to try to convince him to tell authorities what he knows.

On Saturday, she will join Joel Waldman and Laura Ingle for an “in-depth discussion about evidence and emotions”, BTK: New Leads, New Evidence, New Emotions. A Conversation with Dennis Rader’s Courageous Daughter, Kerri Rawson.

Gabby Petito’s parents to attend CrimeCon

Friday 22 September 2023 17:30 , Bevan Hurley

Gabby Petito’s parents, who have become campaigners for missing persons and domestic abuse, are holding a discussion about her legacy at the 2023 CrimeCon in Orlando.

Nicole Schmidt and Joe Petito formed the Gabby Petito Foundation with their respective partners fter their daughter was killed by her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in 2021.

They will appear at two sessions to discuss domestic violence and “Missing White Woman Syndrome” over the weekend.

Petito was murdered during a cross-country roadtrip by Laundrie, who then went on the run before taking his own life.

“Her story has inspired ordinary people around the world and will continue to help others free themselves from domestic violence,” the CrimeCon website states.

We are heading to #Crimecon Orlando to spread awareness on important issues! Help us reach our goal by sharing our campaign! Thank you for your support! #TogetherWeCan #wewontstop 💜🫶🏻https://t.co/Ft6SAEShGX — Gabby Petito Foundation (@gabbsfoundation) September 21, 2023

Crowds gather ahead of first CrimeCon events

Friday 22 September 2023 17:17 , Andrea Cavallier

True crime fans excitedly talked to other fans and waved at TV personalities as they stood in lines that wound through the halls of an Orlando hotel waiting to get into the first discussions of the 2023 CrimeCon.

A video was played in each of the first panels that showed all the big crime stories of the year.

Crowds cheered as they were showed clips of the Lori Vallow verdict, the arrest of Richard Allen in the “Delphi murders”, and the arrest of Gilgo beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann.

CrimeCon 2023 gets underway in Orlando on Friday (Andrea Cavallier)

Renowned criminal psychologist to take the stage at CrimeCon

Friday 22 September 2023 17:00 , Bevan Hurley

Criminology academic Katherine Ramsland, who co-wrote a book with BTK Dennis Rader and taught accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger, is taking part in an expert panel at CrimeCon.

Ms Ramsland is appearing in an event titled: Violent Minds: What Drives The Most Heinous Serial Killers? discussing serial killer Manny Cortez at 2.40pm ET on Friday.

“Join criminal psychologists Dr Gary Brucato and Dr Katherine Ramsland, Ph.D on a journey through the mind of serial killer Manny Cortez,” a promo reads.

“Kathryn Vaughan, Executive Producer of Oxygen True Crime’s Violent Minds: Killers on Tape, will also join the conversation. Moderated by Oxygen.com’s Stephanie Gomulka.”

Violent Minds: What Drives The Most Heinous Serial Killers? Join criminal psychologists Dr Gary Brucato & Dr Katherine Ramsland PhD on a journey through the mind of serial killer Manny Cortez. Kathryn Vaughan EP of @oxygen Violent Minds will also join w/ moderator @gotmulka pic.twitter.com/8AcqSAKkwL — CrimeCon (@CrimeCon) September 16, 2023

Johnny Depp attorney on ‘trial by media'

Friday 22 September 2023 16:54 , Bevan Hurley

The attorney who represented Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard is speaking about “trial by media” at CrimeCon.

Camille Vasquez will appear alongside attorneys Matt Murphy and Kristen Gibbons Feden for a panel discussion about the “challenges of trying high profile cases and the impact of traditional and social media on case strategy”.

“They’ll reveal what it feels like to be in the spotlight, how they became social media sensations with hashtags and memes, and what no one else saw when the storm of media left the courtroom,” the CrimeCon website states.

Mr Murphy prosecuted Rodney Alcala, the “Dating Game” serial killer, while Ms Gibbons Feden served as a special prosecutor in Bill Cosby’s 2018 indecent assault trial.

Ms Vasquez’s tough cross-examination of Ms Heard during the June 2022 trial received plenty of attention. Depp was awarded just over $10m by a jury, while Ms Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages.

The discussion is being held at 11.40am on Saturday.

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers to appear at CrimeCon

Friday 22 September 2023 16:40 , Bevan Hurley

Alex Murdaugh defence attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin will be speaking about the infamous South Carolina murder trial at CrimeCon in Orlando this weekend.

The lawyers are joining 20/20’s Eva Pilgrim for a “tell all” conversation about the “the Southern crime saga that captivated the world” on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul earlier this year.

“This CrimeCon exclusive will give attendees an inside look at the defense strategies used by Murdaugh’s legal team and the decision to have Alex take the stand – which many cite as a pivotal moment in the trial,” a promotional blurb states.

“The pair will share firsthand accounts of the unexpected twists, challenges they faced, reflections on their time with Alex Murdaugh, and what may be coming next.”

The attorneys filed a motion for a mistral earlier this month alleging jury tampering in Murdaugh's murder case and request a for new trial.

Alex Murdaugh prosecutor ‘shreds’ on stage at ComicCon

Friday 22 September 2023 16:00 , Bevan Hurley

Alex Murdaugh’s lead prosecutor Creighton Waters’ band performed onstage at ComicCon on Thursday night.

Mr Waters, wearing dark sunglasses, jeans and a t-shirt, strode across the stage while playing electric guitar for an appreciative crowd.

The South Carolina attorney was credited helping to secure Murdaugh’s convictions in the high-profile murder trial of his wife Maggie and son Paul earlier this year.

More of Creighton Waters.

Going crazy on stage @ CrimeCon while Alex Murdaugh sits in a prison cell.

Rockstar! Legend.#CrimeCon #CrimeCon2023 pic.twitter.com/DcnDpqx7gv — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) September 22, 2023

BTK killer’s daughter and true crime author Kerri Rawson attends CrimeCon

Friday 22 September 2023 15:32 , Bevan Hurley

Author Kerri Rawson, who has been assisting authorities as they investigate cold case murders linked to her father Dennis Rader, is among the true crime enthusiasts attending CrimeCon in Orlando.

Rader, known as the BTK killer, has been linked to several unsolved murders in Oklahoma and Kansas. In 2005, he confessed to 10 murders serving a 175-year prison term.

People! Have some situational awareness!



Day 1 of #Crimecon @CrimeCon



Find me on the floor!! pic.twitter.com/drTG05SFia — Kerri Rawson (@KerriRawson) September 22, 2023

America’s biggest true crime fanatics are gearing up for their Super Bowl

Friday 22 September 2023 15:00 , Bevan Hurley

Thousands of true crime fanatics - along with some of the biggest names in the popular genre - will converge in Orlando this weekend for CrimeCon, a three-day conference focused on murder and mayhem and all things true crime.

It’s a unique opportunity to rub elbows with top investigators, forensic experts, and well-known true crime television and podcast personalities.

CrimeCon is an immersive, educational experience that gives attendees the chance to be citizen detectives by participating in crowd-solving and learning how to dig into a case properly without hindering the investigation.

It’s also a place where the true crime community can join forces to fight alongside the victims’ families and survivors of crime who are seeking justice.

The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier reports:

What is CrimeCon? Inside the Super Bowl for true crime fanatics

What is CrimeCon?

Friday 22 September 2023 14:30 , Bevan Hurley

CrimeCon is an immersive, weekend-long event with a jammed packed schedule of panels and sessions featuring guests from the true crime field including victims’ families, lawyers, journalists, advocates, podcasters and big players from within the criminal justice system.

“From the latest cases to the latest scientific techniques to the newest TV shows and docs to the best podcasts in the world. And from deep-dives into topics you didn’t even know existed to big ballroom sessions with personalities you watch every week—CrimeCon is the platform that delivers it all,” their website boasts.

Sponsored each year by Oxygen, the event was launched in 2017 by Red Seat Ventures after the firm noticed a “hole” in the true crime market, according to A&E. At the time, there was no convention that focused on the public’s growing fascination with true crime.

The first conference was held in Indianapolis in 2017 with a crowd of just 800, but has quickly grown into the thousands.

CrimeCon 2022, which was held in Las Vegas, attracted around 5,000 attendees.