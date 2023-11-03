BTK Task force searches rural Butler County area, property owner says search was for victim

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Several members of law enforcement spent the day searching on a property in Butler County connected to a missing persons search out of Osage County, Oklahoma.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden and Undersheriff Gary Upton were on the scene Friday afternoon. They also had a search dog and a drone on the property. After task force members spent about 7 hours on the property, Upton told KSN that they did not find anything during their search.

When asked if the search is for missing Cynthia Dawn Kinney, Upton said he could not comment on that. Earlier in the day property owners told KSN they couldn’t recall the name but identified the missing person as a 16-year-old, the same age Kinney was when she went missing.

We’re told by the property owners that the Osage County Sheriff’s Office came to the property in March.

At the time, search dogs were brought out, but the property owners say nothing was found.

They say they were told by investigators that Dennis Rader had described being in the area on the property and gave details that match the description of the area.

“We have received information that Dennis Rader has been on this property at some point in time,” said Alina Burroughs, CSI Crime Scene Confidential. “The national BTK task force is here to follow up on those leads.”

Alina Burroughs is listed as a member of the national BTK task force on the Osage County Sheriff’s Office website.

Law enforcement arrived around 9:30 a.m.

