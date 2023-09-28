BTS agency announces legal actions against stalkers, 'malicious' commenters

[Source]

Big Hit Music, the agency behind K-pop supergroup BTS, has initiated legal proceedings against individuals responsible for malicious actions aimed at the artists and their families.

Taking legal action: The label, operated by Hybe Corporation, announced via a post on its Weverse account on Sept. 27, that it is actively pursuing legal action against perpetrators involved in a range of malicious activities directed at the group. These alleged activities include defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of baseless information and ill-intentioned criticism.

Stalking offenders: The label highlighted cases against individuals who have repeatedly sent mail and packages to the artists' residences, causing "harm to the artists' families."

"In particular, we… filed criminal complaints against them on charges of violating laws regarding stalking crimes (Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking). The court has issued an interim restraining order, and a prosecutor's investigation is underway. We remain committed to an uncompromising, zero-tolerance policy in addressing stalking crimes that infringe on the privacy and safety of our artists."

Pushback and successful prosecutions: Big Hit Music also shared facing challenges when the investigation into some suspects was suspended and prosecution was rejected last year. In response, the agency filed objections and requested a re-investigation. As a result of these efforts, the suspects were eventually found guilty of insults and defamation against the artists, leading to legal punishment.

"Among the defendants in this round of legal actions, there was an individual who repeatedly posted violent and offensive abusive comments on portal site news sections. This individual regularly engaged in dozens of cases of high-intensity malicious commenting across various articles. We have compiled all verified comments and filed criminal complaints against the individual."

Vigilant monitoring and ongoing efforts: Big Hit Music emphasized its commitment to addressing malicious postings related to BTS as some members continue to fulfill their mandatory military duties.

The announcement comes over a week after the label revealed that all seven BTS members have signed new contracts, reaffirming their commitment to “stay together beyond 2025.”

