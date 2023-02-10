BTS’s Agency Jumps Into Battle Between Kakao, Godfather of K-pop

(Bloomberg) -- Hybe Co., manager of the South Korean sensation BTS, is jumping into the middle of a messy corporate battle between the godfather of K-pop and technology giant Kakao Corp.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hybe said it will buy a 15% stake in SM Entertainment Co. from founder Lee Soo-man and offer to purchase another 25% in the agency from investors, according to filings on Friday. Hybe is offering 120,000 won per share, a 22% premium to closing price of SM on Thursday, for a total of 1.14 trillion won ($900 million). SM’s shares soared more than 18% at the open in Seoul trading.

The deal is aimed at helping Lee fight a proposed deal that SM Entertainment’s current management had struck with Kakao, operator of Korea’s most popular messaging and social media service. That 217 billion won deal would have made Kakao the second-biggest shareholder in SM Entertainment and diluted Lee’s control over the company.

At stake is the future of SM Entertainment, the agency behind Girls’ Generation and Super Junior. Lee, who is SM Entertainment’s largest shareholder, said he would take legal action to block the board’s decision to sell new shares and convertible bonds to Kakao. On Wednesday, he formally filed an injunction with a Seoul court.

Korea’s first publicly-listed K-pop agency has been targeted by a local actvist, Align Partners Capital Management, which began pushing about a year ago for better corporate governance and improved shareholder returns. SM Entertainment then agreed to appoint Align Partners Chief Executive Officer Lee Changhwan to its board. The agency also removed founder Lee from his role as chief producer, following termination of its contract with his wholly-owned boutique firm Like Production in December.

Story continues

The deal with Kakao would reduce Lee’s stake to 16.8% of outstanding shares, down from 18.5%, according to Douglas Kim, an analyst who publishes on SmartKarma. He added that the move has “all the hallmarks of an intermediate deal prior to an eventual takeover of SM Entertainment by the Kakao Group.”

Hybe’s founder Bang Si-hyuk publicly voiced support for the SM Entertainment founder on Friday as a pioneer of K-pop industry, according to Hybe statement.

“Hybe fully agrees with former Chief Producer Lee’s strategic initiatives including metaverse, a multi-label system, and the sustainable vision campaign,” Bang said in the statement.

As the largest shareholder, Hybe said it will push for corporate governance reforms as well as shareholder value improvement. The management company of BTS has been transforming itself into a platform company through a fan community app called Weverse and seeking to expand its virtual territory through a partnership with SM Entertainment, it said.

SM Entertainment’s top executives, including its co-CEOs, said it is opposed to any attempts for a hostile takeover from outsiders, including Hybe, according to a joint statement via SM. The executives urged shareholders and stakeholders to support their vision for the company called “SM 3.0,” moving from the past when all authority was centered on one person.

Hybe said this week it will buy Quality Control, the Atlanta-based label behind rap stars Lil Baby and Migos, as the agency seeks to bolster its presence in the US music market. Hybe made a $1 billion acquisition of Ithaca Holdings LLC, the media group behind the careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, in 2021.

--With assistance from Youkyung Lee.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.