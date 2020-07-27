Get ready BTS fans because a new song from the group is on the way!

During a livestream on Sunday, the boy band revealed it is releasing a new single in an effort to spread "some positive energy."

MORE: BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

"We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for Aug. 21," the members announced. "We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible."

The septet added, "Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans."

BTS did not reveal the name of the record but said it was an "upbeat" tune and it's sung in English.

The group went on, "We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh."

MORE: BTS makes rare political statement in support of Black Lives Matter: 'We stand against racial discrimination'

"We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times, so we worked on this new song," the group continued. "This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energized and our spirits were lifted up. We can’t wait to share this song with you all and enjoy it together."

A new single isn't the only thing that BTS fans can look forward to in the coming weeks. The group will perform at the 2020 iHeart Radio Music Festival, scheduled to air on Sept. 27.

BTS announces new single will be sung in English originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com