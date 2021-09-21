BTS ARMY hail group's performance of ‘Permission to Dance’ at UNGA as one of their proudest moments

K-pop mega group BTS received an outpouring of support from their fans, known as ARMY, following the release of their "Permission to Dance" video shot at the 76th United Nations General Assembly meeting on Monday.



Their proudest moment: The music video, released on the United Nations’ YouTube channel, saw the septet — consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — sing and dance in the U.N.’s assembly hall and gardens,KIRO7 reported.









The K-pop stars, who were all fully vaccinated during their attendance, are now part of history as one of the few lucky artists to ever perform at the General Assembly. They join the ranks of Beyoncé and Shakira, who sang at the U.N.G.A. in 2012 and 2015, respectively.

“This is so huge, I can't even express how proud and happy I am to witness this,” one fan wrote on YouTube. “They aren't just a ‘boyband’ or ‘kpop idols’ anymore. They are the leaders of this new generation.”

Another ARMY wrote, “I think we can all agree that this is one of armys proudest moments, you did so well.” They added, “Thank you for continuing to shine your light on us and for using your voice to make this world a better place. Forever thankful for your existence.”

“I'm so so SO PROUD OF THEM. I am getting emotional when I look at where it all started and where they are now,” a YouTube user wrote.



As special envoys: South Korean President Moon Jae-inawarded the group certificates as the country’s “Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture” last week. BTS was first named special envoys in July and made their first U.N. appearancein 2018.









RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, began his General Assembly speech by describing the losses and missed opportunities young people are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I've heard that people in their teens and 20s today are being referred to as COVID's lost generation, that they've lost their way at a time when they need the most diverse opportunities and must try new things," BTS’ leader said, according to Yonhap News Agency. “But I think it's a stretch to say they're lost just because the paths they tread can't be seen by grownup eyes."

Referencing pictures of children learning and trying new things shown by Jimin, which the group received from their fans around the world, RM said the youth today do not look “lost,” adding, “They look like they are finding new courage and taking on new challenges."

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-Jin, suggested calling the youth the "welcome generation" instead of the "lost generation," explaining "because instead of fearing change, this generation says 'welcome' and keeps forging ahead,” Reuters reported.



Featured Image via United Nations

