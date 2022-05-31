BTS attends White House press briefing
Hurricane Agatha became the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane season. Agatha made landfall on a stretch of small beach towns and fishing villages in southern Mexico.
Notable business headlines include the FDA investing a possible Hepatitis A outbreak linked to strawberries, Deutsche Bank offices being raided by German police, and K-Pop group BTS meeting with President Biden.
K-pop sensation BTS delivered opening remarks at Tuesday's White House press briefing ahead of the band's Oval Office meeting with President Biden.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -South Korean supergroup BTS, a fundraising juggernaut for social justice causes in the United States, will visit the White House on Tuesday to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians with U.S. President Joe Biden. The group will also address the White House press briefing Tuesday afternoon. "Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS' platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world," the White House said last week in announcing the visit.
RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are meeting with President Biden on the last day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
A week after the Texas school massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers, President Joe Biden met with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the gun violence epidemic, among other issues, and her country's efforts to battle it. (May 31)
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss expectations for President Biden’s meeting with Fed Chair Powell on Tuesday.
For decades now, experts believed monkeypox would simply stay put in Africa. This May, the zoonotic virus showed the fallacy of that idea, appearing in 23 countries, many of them in Europe, prompting the World Health Organization to declare Sunday that it was a “moderate” global public health risk.
“I watch the news, and weep for the children,” says the Atascadero-based author of the new book “When a Child Dies.”
STORY: The group will meet and discuss anti-Asian hate crimes with U.S. President Joe Biden.The meeting comes as May's recognition of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander month comes to a close amid a sharp upswing in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the past year.Attacks against people of Asian descent have escalated as some politicians and pundits have encouraged Americans to blame China for COVID-19, amid other tensions.
Food safety regulators in the United States and Canada are investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to tainted organic strawberries that has sickened 17 people in the United States and 10 in Canada, the agencies said. Fifteen illnesses were reported in California, and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Twelve of the sick people were hospitalized, the FDA said without elaborating.
Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, police records showed Sunday. Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco, according to a sheriff's office online booking report. California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said more information would be released later Sunday.
The genderless collection of 40 sneaker styles hits stores on June 1, ranging from sizes EU35 to EU50.
Russian shelling has reduced much of Sievierodonetsk to ruins and Russian troops have entered the city's southeastern and northeastern fringes, but the Ukrainian defence has slowed the wider Russian campaign across the Donbas region. "We can say already that a third of Sievierodonetsk is already under our control," TASS quoted Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the Luhansk People's Republic, as saying in a report on Tuesday morning. Pasechnik told the Russian state news agency that fighting was raging in the city, but Russian forces were not advancing as rapidly as might have been hoped.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday announced an Office of Environmental Justice (OEJ) within the department to address climate-related health issues particularly affecting poor and marginalized Americans. The office, which will be under the aegis of the HHS Office of Climate Change and Health Equity, will be responsible for developing the…
Two Minnesotans filed federal civil rights lawsuits Tuesday against the city of Minneapolis and Derek Chauvin, alleging they were traumatized when the former police officer used his “signature move” of kneeling on their necks — the same way that he killed George Floyd. John Pope Jr. was just 14 in September 2017 when he says Chauvin subjected him to gratuitous force while responding to a domestic assault report. The other case alleges Chauvin used excessive force against Zoya Code in June 2017 after she allegedly tried to strangle her mother with an extension cord.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Napa County.
Egypt has uncovered 2,500-year-old wooden coffins and bronze statues in the ancient necropolis of Saqqara, the country announced on Monday, as it hopes a string of discoveries will help revive its ailing tourism industry. Two months after five ancient tombs were found nearby, Egypt excavated more treasures as it continues its extensive digging operations in the ancient burial ground, some 19 miles south of Cairo. Mostafa El-Waziri, the head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters at the scene that the "biggest bronze cachette" was unearthed in the Bubastian cemetery, which is named after the ancient goddess of Bastet that was often depicted as a cat-headed woman.