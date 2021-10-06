BTS campaign with UN nets millions of dollars -- and tweets

Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS watch a music video on the General Assembly Hall monitors during a meeting on Sustainable Development Goals at the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. BTS have raised $3.6 million and generated millions of tweets during four years of teaming up with the U.N. children's agency to fight violence, abuse and bullying and promote self-esteem in young people, the agency is announcing Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (John Angelillo/Pool Photo via AP)
JENNIFER PELTZ
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — K-pop superstars BTS have raised $3.6 million and generated millions of tweets during four years of teaming up with the U.N. children's agency to fight violence, abuse and bullying and promote self-esteem in young people, the agency is announcing Wednesday.

The “Love Myself” campaign spread its message through means including social media hashtags, merchandise, the South Korean band's 2018-2019 “Love Yourself” world tour and a 2019 video for the children's agency, called UNICEF, urging people to “choose kindness.” The “Love Myself” slogan was even emblazoned on dirigibles flown over the musicians' hometowns in 2017.

UNICEF had booths at BTS concerts, and the band members filmed a music video at the U.N. headquarters and repeatedly spoke there, most recently during the General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders last month. When the coronavirus pandemic forced last year's meeting to be held almost entirely virtually, BTS members spoke by video about how they dealt with the isolation and frustration brought on by pandemic shutdowns.

BTS said in a statement for Wednesday's announcement that the band launched the “Love Myself” campaign to improve other young people's lives but strove to live by it themselves.

“We as a team and as individuals grew, as well,” the seven-member band said. “We hope that many people felt how the love received from others can become the power that allows them to love themselves.”

The campaign has helped the 76-year-old U.N. cultivate a more youthful image and capture eyeballs outside its usual circles — and inside BTS' fan base, known as the “ARMY.”

“Permission to Dance,” a BTS music video filmed at the U.N. headquarters and released last month, counts over 27 million views on the U.N.'s YouTube channel, which has about 2 million subscribers. UNICEF says the “Love Myself” initiative spurred nearly 5 million tweets and over 50 million likes, retweets, replies and comments.

“The groundbreaking way in which BTS has helped spark a positive message with its ARMY is simply unmatched and incredibly invaluable,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

The money raised will go toward UNICEF’s work to halt violence.

BTS said it hoped to keep the campaign going, “so we can help people find happiness and love.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coldplay and BTS Collaboration ‘My Universe’ Debuts at No. 1

    The Coldplay/BTS collaboration “My Universe” was met with about as close to universal acclimation as the two groups could hope for, landing at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone songs chart, the first time topping that ranking for either ensemble. “My Universe” was not a streaming monster, compared to the tunes that usually top the […]

  • Clint Eastwood wins $6.1 million lawsuit against CBD company

    Those punks aren’t feeling so lucky now. Clint Eastwood was awarded $6.1 million after he sued a Lithuanian company which had used his name and likeness to sell cannabidiol (CBD) products. CBD is one of the active ingredients in marijuana, however, it does not have similar effects on its users. According to a report from the World Health Organization, “In humans, CBD exhibits no effects ...

  • A Deadly Dive Into the Rationale Behind Horror’s Iconic Weapons

    Jason's machete, Freddy's glove, Candyman's hook, and more. Let's look at horror weapons: who uses what and why, and when (if ever) they switch it up. The post A Deadly Dive Into the Rationale Behind Horror’s Iconic Weapons appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Instagram brings IGTV videos out of their silo and into your regular feed

    Instagram is unifying IGTV with the regular videos in your feed, and it's giving you more editing tools at the same time.

  • Good News, 'Squid Game' Fans: The Creator Says He's Ready for a Season Two

    Netflix's demented spin on the battle royale genre has room for a second season.

  • Lizzo faces backlash after calling Chris Brown ‘my favorite person in the world’

    Pop star Lizzo is facing swift backlash around a video shared on social media of an interaction between the singer […] The post Lizzo faces backlash after calling Chris Brown ‘my favorite person in the world’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Your Weekly Tarot Reading Is Asking You What You Really Want

    Read your weekly tarot card horoscope for the week of October 4, 2021.

  • Are the ‘Squid Game’ Subtitles Actually Botched? Not Entirely, Korean-Speakers Say

    Youngkyu Park/NetflixEver since Netflix dropped Squid Game—a gory and grim commentary on capitalism—the South Korean dystopian thriller is just about all anyone can talk about. Already, it’s on track to become the streaming service’s most-watched original show to date, nabbing the title from its polar opposite: Shonda Rhimes’ dainty and romantic Bridgerton.The gripping nine-episode series follows desperate, debt-riddled contestants who choose to play children’s games to the death in the slim cha

  • A dozen Brian Laundrie sightings have been reported in North Carolina, officials say

    The Haywood County Sheriff's Office has received a flurry of tips about Laundrie, wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

  • Squid Game and Netflix's subtitle problem

    Americans are finally willing to read subtitles — but what if what we're reading is wrong?

  • Netflix to release live-action K-drama adaptation of ‘All of Us Are Dead’ zombie webtoon in Jan.

    K-drama fans have another series to look forward to with the highly anticipated release of “All of Us Are Dead” on Netflix. Worth the wait: “All of Us Are Dead,” the live-action adaptation of the webtoon “Now at Our School, All of Us Are Dead” ("지금 우리 학교는") by Joo Dong-geun, is set to release in January 2022, according to Rappler. The show will reportedly have eight 40-minute episodes and will star Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Jo Yi-hyun, Park Solomon and Yoo In-soo, according to My Drama List.

  • Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain

    A midsize Chinese real estate developer failed to make a $205.7 million payment due to bondholders Tuesday, adding to the industry's financial strain as one of China's biggest developers tries to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt. Fantasia Holdings Group announced it missed the payment in a statement issued through the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Investors are worried Evergrande Group might collapse with 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of debt.

  • This is 'Squid Game' would look if it starred Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt and Zendaya

    A video that replaces lead characters in “Squid Game” with American actors using a face-swapping program has gone viral on YouTube. A powerhouse cast: The “remake,” which runs for over two minutes and was uploaded by YouTube user 참붕 Chambungg, swaps the Netflix film’s cast with Hollywood stars such as Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, Danny Trejo, Dakota Fanning and Zendaya.

  • Pfizer vaccine's protection wanes over time, and not because of Delta, study says

    A new study confirms the dramatic erosion of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine's protection against breakthrough infections.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William's Chocolate Biscuit Wedding Cake Recipe Requires No Baking

    Unless you prefer fruitcake?

  • Camila Cabello Wants to Pave the Way For More Latinx Artists After "Havana" Makes History

    Camila Cabello celebrated her single, "Havana" receiving diamond status after surpassing 10 million units sold. She said she wanted to pave the way for other "incredible Latinx" artists in the way of her historic accomplishment.

  • TikTok responds to YouTuber’s list of first date rules

    A YouTuber is causing a frenzy on TikTok after she posted her list of dating rules to the platform. The post TikTok responds to YouTuber’s list of first date rules appeared first on In The Know.

  • Facebook 'operating in the shadows' -whistleblower

    [HAUGEN] “I'm here today because I believe Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy.” Explosive testimony from a former Facebook employee turned whistleblower ... Frances Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, told a Congressional committee on Tuesday that Facebook knowingly amplifies divisive and harmful content, choosing profit over safety. And...that Facebook has sought to keep its operations confidential amid mounting scrutiny, especially in regards to its effects on children. [HAUGEN] "Congressional action is needed... Today, no regulator has a menu of solutions for how to fix Facebook, because Facebook didn't want them to know enough about what's causing the problems…” Lawmakers in both parties pounced. [SEN. MARKEY] “It’s only real principle is profit.” [KLOBUCHAR] "Mark Zuckerberg is going sailing and saying no apologies…." … accusing CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety - and they demanded that regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions.[BLUMENTHAL] “Our children are the ones who are victims. Teens today looking in the mirror feel doubt and insecurity. Mark Zuckerberg ought to be looking at himself in the mirror. [FLASH][HAUGEN] “In the end, the buck stops with Mark. There is no one currently holding Mark accountable but himself…” Haugen said Facebook had also done too little to prevent its site from being used by people planning violence - saying its focus on metrics trumped ethical concerns. Facebook was used by people planning mass killings in Myanmar and the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who was determined to toss out the 2020 election results. [HAUGEN] “Facebook can change but is clearly not going to do so on its own. My fear that without action, divisive and extremist behaviors that we see today are only the beginning. What we saw in Myanmar and are now seeing in Ethiopia is only the opening chapters of a story so terrifying no one wants to read the end of it.” Haugen says Facebook has the tools to deemphasize divisive content, but chooses not to use it to keep engagement high. [HAUGEN] “Facebook knows that content that elicits an extreme reaction from you is more likely to get a click, a comment or a reshare…” A Facebook spokeswoman disputed Haugen's knowledge of the company's inner workings... adding "We don't agree with her characterization of the many issues she testified about." The Senate hearing reflects the rising anger in Congress with Facebook amid numerous demands for legislative reforms, with Senators warning that Facebook faces a reckoning akin to other industries like Big Tobacco.

  • These Silicone Gap Fillers Are Genius for Keeping Crumbs from Falling Between Your Stovetop and Counter

    Say goodbye to that pesky crack.

  • Adele shares snippet of new song 'Easy on Me'

    Adele has finally announced that the first track of her upcoming album will be released on Oct. 15.