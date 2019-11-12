BTS Group AB (publ) (STO:BTS B)'s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy BTS Group AB (publ) (STO:BTS B) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 14th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of November.

BTS Group's next dividend payment will be kr1.8 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed kr3.6 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, BTS Group stock has a trailing yield of around 1.7% on the current share price of SEK207. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

View our latest analysis for BTS Group

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately BTS Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 50% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether BTS Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 42% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit BTS Group paid out over the last 12 months.

OM:BTS B Historical Dividend Yield, November 12th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see BTS Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 23% per annum for the past five years. BTS Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last ten years, BTS Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Has BTS Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? BTS Group has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. BTS Group looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

Curious about whether BTS Group has been able to consistently generate growth? Here's a chart of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.