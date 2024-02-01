BT’s inflation-busting bill hikes were always unacceptable – and now we have the proof

Allison Kirkby has taken on the role of BT's new chief executive, after sitting on the board for five years - Pau Barrena/Bloomberg

Farewell, Philip Jansen, we have someone else on the line. BT has hung up on one chief, and dialled up another: the much-hailed turnaround whizz Allison Kirkby, whose track record of improving the companies she has previously led isn’t quite as compelling as BT might like us to think.

Still, minor details aside, Kirkby is off to a good start on the face of it, even if she can’t really claim any of the credit on account of the fact that Thursday was her first day in the hot seat.

Well, she may have played some part in what counts as a rare jump in profits for a company that all too often seems to excel at going sideways. After all, Kirkby has been on the BT board for five years, which doesn’t say a great deal for the effort that went into finding Jansen’s successor.

On the other hand, she may prefer to leave the plaudits to Jansen. Strip out all the nauseating soundbites about how BT is “rapidly building and upgrading customers” to its full-fibre broadband and 5G networks, and “providing great digital connectivity and services”.

Ignore, too, Kirkby’s empty claim that “we remain committed to our purpose”, unless of course it is to squeeze the nation during a time of penury.

The facts, which you may struggle to find in BT’s carefully crafted press release to accompany its latest quarterly financial results, are this: Britain’s national telecoms champion raked in profits of £1.5bn in the three months to the end of the year alone by hitting customers with inflation-busting price rises.

Not only that, but the former state-owned company felt that this was a perfectly fair thing to do at a time when millions of households were genuinely struggling to make ends meet.

It wasn’t deemed punishing enough for BT bosses that energy bills had been catapulted way beyond the reach of many families, or that food price rises were at a 50-year high.

Nor that someone like Phil, an Iceland supermarket worker from Warrington, has seen his mortgage jump by £1,000 a month, as Sir Keir Starmer repeatedly reminded Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions this week.

With inflation riding at a ruinous 10pc, in came 14pc price rises for millions of broadband and mobile customers, a move that was explained by a longstanding policy of fixing annual price rises against inflation plus another 3.9 percentage points, as if somehow that makes it OK.

Still, at least it confirmed that BT’s corporate purpose “we connect for good”, along with the priceless statement “we go the extra mile for our customers” is as hollow as it sounds.

Perhaps such naked profiteering wouldn’t be quite so hard to stomach if BT provided great service. But it doesn’t, not even close – something I can say with confidence from my own miserable experience.

An attempt at switching to BT during lockdown was so painful and complicated that I gave up in the end even though it meant having to suffer yet more misery and frustration at the hands of the equally risible Virgin Media.

And yet, despite widespread outcry at BT’s cynical ploy from charities and consumer groups, not to mention this column, customers can look forward to the joy of seeing their monthly bills rise by almost 8pc in the spring – double the current rate of inflation.

Analysts at Uswitch said a typical customer of one of the major broadband suppliers was facing a £27.19 increase in their annual bill, while mobile customers would pay an average of £24.23 extra per year.

The most depressing aspect of all this is that all the telecom providers behave this way – not just BT – for the simple reason that they are allowed to get away with it.

Price increase decisions are not policed by Ofcom and as a consequence are at the discretion of the companies themselves. The watchdog only has the power to determine how well telecoms companies explain potential bill increases to customers at the point that a phone contract is taken out.

An incoming ban on the practice of inflation-linked price rises for customers mid-way through their contract is a welcome step but it is only that and it will come too late to prevent the next wave of hikes in two month’s time.

What really sticks in the craw is that the industry has tried to justify nose-bleed price hikes during the cost-of-living crunch with the argument that they are needed to cover their own cost pressures.

BT’s latest numbers strongly suggest otherwise. On the back of a near 15pc rise in bills, the company has emerged as if by magic to report a corresponding 15pc rise in profit, a case of money flowing directly out of the pockets of struggling customers straight into BT’s coffers.

None of this is to say that the company hasn’t made progress overcoming some of the issues that have long dogged it, nor to deny that running BT is one of the toughest jobs around.

But after the endless blood, sweat and tears of the last few years – a period in which thousands of jobs have been cut, there have been fierce clashes with the trade unions, tussles with the regulator, and BT has found itself being staked by several rivals – if the best that BT can muster is a smash-and-grab assault on customer’s pockets, then Kirkby has a lot of hard work to do.

