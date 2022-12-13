BTS’s Jin officially enlists in South Korean military

Daniel Anderson
·4 min read

BTS member Jin has officially started his compulsory military enlistment.

On Dec. 13, the 30-year-old idol entered a front-line boot camp in Yeon-cheon, South Korea, near the country's border with North Korea.

There, Jin and other conscripted soldiers will undergo a five-week basic training program to develop skills in rifle shooting, grenade throwing and marching. They will then be assigned to army units across the country. It is expected that Jin will serve as an active duty soldier.

Jin reportedly entered the camp at 1 p.m. KST in an unmarked vehicle and did not get out to greet the small group of press and 20 or so fans who were there waiting for him. This tracks with his label Big Hit Music’s earlier statements regarding his enlistment day protocol. The label previously stressed that no official event would be held for his recruitment day as it “is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only.”

More from NextShark: Korean netizens claim China appropriated South Korean traditions in Beijing Olympics opening ceremony

His fellow BTS members, however, were granted access — they reportedly followed in their own unmarked vehicles to see their eldest member off. The official BTS Twitter account posted a photo of the K-pop icons, likely at the camp, with a caption that read: “Our bro!! Have a safe service!! Love you.”

 

A second photo showed the members touching Jin’s newly shaved head. Before leaving for the base camp, Jin posted a message on South Korean social media site Weverse, writing: “It’s time for a curtain call.”

More from NextShark: Dolly Parton, Doja Cat to star in Taco Bell's 'Mexican Pizza: the Musical'

To ensure the K-pop sensation’s safety, around 300 police officers, soldiers and emergency personnel were mobilized to maintain order.

Jin, who turned 30 on Dec. 4, is the first of the K-pop septet to enlist. Currently, all able-bodied Korean men must enlist for two years of military service before age 30, but exceptions are made for award-winning athletes and notable classical musicians. An amendment dubbed the “BTS law” was made in late 2020 to raise the age limit from the previous 28, allowing K-pop entertainers to apply for deferment if they have received government medals for cultural impacts and contributions. All seven members of BTS received the Order of Cultural Merit award in 2018.

In October, HYBE issued a statement saying they intend for all members of BTS to serve their conscriptions when the time comes. They aim for the group to reconvene in 2025.

More from NextShark: Ron Howard’s ‘Thirteen Lives’ reveals the truth behind the 2018 Thai cave rescue

The topic of BTS’ enlistment has been the subject of much debate from South Korean government officials, citizens and fans around the world. In October, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said it is “desirable that members of BTS carry out their mandatory military service.”

His comment was a response to a proposal from lawmaker Kim Young-bae of the Democratic Party of Korea, who wanted to revise the current provisions and expand the list of exceptions for military service to include pop artists who have made significant cultural contributions to South Korea.

In August, Lee suggested that even if BTS were to serve in the military, they should still be allowed to perform overseas. In April, South Korean Ambassador to Britain Gunn Kim claimed that it is “very much expected” that BTS would enlist. One month later, South Korea’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Hwang Hee said BTS should be allowed an alternative to enlistment. The mayor of Busan, Park Heong-joon, suggested that instead of embarking on military service, the K-pop act could serve as PR ambassadors responsible for promoting Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid.

Prior to his enlistment, Jin released a collaboration solo single, “The Astronaut,” created in collaboration with Coldplay and Kygo. The track is just one of a number of recent solo projects from the BTS members, such as RM’s album “Indigo,” J-Hope’s album “Jack in The Box” and Jungkook’s collaboration single with Charlie Puth, “Left and Right.”

Recommended Stories

  • South Korean pop star starts military service with fans gathering near his front-line boot camp

    Jin, the oldest member of the internationally popular band BTS, reported for boot camp Tuesday to being his 18-months of mandatory military service after years of debate.

  • BTS member Jin begins military duty

    Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, has begun his 18 months of mandatory military service at a frontline South Korean boot camp. (Dec. 13)

  • Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 56% of the company

    If you want to know who really controls Frontier Investment Corp ( NASDAQ:FICV ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • BTS’s Jin Begins Military Service in Korea

    Jin, the oldest member of globally successful K-Pop idol group BTS, began his mandatory military service in Korea on Tuesday. Jin (full name Kim Seok-jin) entered a military facility at Yeoncheon, near the frontier with North Korea, in the early afternoon in an unmarked car and with minimal fanfare. Despite the undramatic scenes, Jin’s arrival […]

  • Is Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) an Emerging Stock to Invest in?

    Harding Loevner, an asset management company, released its “Emerging Markets Equity Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -10.19% net of fees compared to a -11.42% decline for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Strategy’s outperformance in the quarter was attributed to positive stock […]

  • USA’s Gio Reyna never had the leverage to step out of line at the World Cup

    The 20-year-old is an avatar of US hopes as fans look forward to 2026. In the present he’s a useful tool for Gregg Berhalter’s many critics

  • Australian Beef Production to Climb After Rains Soak Pasture

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian beef output is poised to ramp up in the first half of next year as the herd continues to rebuild, increasing supply for markets in the US, Japan and South Korea, according to a major agribusiness lender.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyHong Kong Scraps

  • Hong Kong leader to press China anthem request with Google

    Hong Kong’s leader said Tuesday he will push Google to display China’s national anthem as the top result in searches for the city’s anthem instead of a protest song. The comments by John Lee, Hong Kong’s chief executive, followed several big sporting events — including a rugby tournament in South Korea and powerlifting event in Dubai — where the pro-democracy protest song “Glory to Hong Kong” was played as the city's anthem instead of the Chinese national anthem, “March of the Volunteers.”

  • France have 'respect and admiration' for Morocco World Cup run: Lloris

    France captain Hugo Lloris praised Morocco for their remarkable World Cup run and warned that the holders will face "formidable" opponents in Wednesday's semi-final showdown.

  • World Cup 2022: Morocco 'one of four best teams in the world' - Walid Regragui

    Manager Walid Regragui says Morocco have "great desire" to pull off another shock as they aim to create more history and reach a World Cup final.

  • BTS' Jin Is Creating a Liquor Brand With Food Expert Paik Jong-Won

    He might be enlisting in the military this week, but BTS member Jin has an exciting project in the...

  • BTS’s Jin Begins Military Service

    The oldest member of K-pop group BTS has officially begun his enlistment period. BTS’s Jin Begins Military Service Mary Siroky

  • Biden gathering with 50 African leaders in first such summit in eight years

    A summit of African leaders is taking place this week in Washington, D.C., where the White House on Monday announced a $55-billion commitment to Africa over the next three years across a range of sectors.

  • Elon Musk lost the title of richest person in the world

    Elon Musk became the richest in the world last year after his net worth exceeded Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, but his Tesla shares have since fallen.

  • K-pop star Jin from BTS begins military service

    What can Jin from BTS expect from his time in the South Korean army?

  • China rejects Africa 'debt trap' claim ahead of U.S.-Africa summit

    China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Monday rejected charges that Beijing had mired African countries in debt during a forum ahead of a U.S.-Africa summit, citing a report that African countries owe three times more debt to Western institutions. U.S. President Joe Biden is set to host dozens of African leaders for a summit this week in Washington, D.C., to discuss pressing challenges from food security to climate change for the first time since the Obama administration held one in 2014.

  • Remembering Mike Leach and what made him special

    Mike Leach has died at the age of 61 and while he'll certainly be remember for his abilities as a football coach, his one of a kind personality while be one of thie biggest parts of his legacy.

  • Some 1,500 migrants crossed into El Paso on Sunday

    STORY: Some of the migrants were clutching bags in their arms and children on their back as they waded into the river to cross from Ciudad Juarez in Mexico into the United States, according to a Reuters witness who photographed the events.U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Sunday encountered about 2,400 migrants attempting to enter the El Paso Sector, according to a website maintained by the city of El Paso. That stretches for 268 miles (431 km) and includes part of the border in Texas and the entire border with the state of New Mexico.Although the exact reasons for the increase cannot be determined, U.S. officials are preparing for a possible further rise in migrant crossings from Dec. 21, when the order known as Title 42 is set to expire. The order was brought in to stem the spread of COVID-19 and allows authorities to rapidly send migrants caught at the border back to Mexico or other countries without the chance to claim U.S. asylum.Reuters could not independently verify the migrants' accounts. Mexico's military and immigration authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco

    The nine Malian babies had been receiving specialist care in Morocco where they were born last year.

  • Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Celebrate Son Luca's Birthday: 'Every Day with You Is Sunshine'

    Robin Thicke shares Luca and daughters Lola and Mia with wife April Love Geary, and son Julian with ex Paula Patton