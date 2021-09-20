BTS give message of hope at UN
K-pop megastars BTS gave a message of hope about climate change on Monday when they attended a conference at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (Sept. 20)
New York City will begin conducting weekly, random COVID-19 tests of unvaccinated students in the nation’s largest school district in an attempt to more quickly spot outbreaks in classrooms. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement Monday, a day after the city’s teachers’ union sent de Blasio a letter calling for weekly testing instead of biweekly testing in the district with about a million students. De Blasio said the changes followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and would keep students from missing vital classroom time.
With the new deportation drama “Blue Bayou,” Justin Chon and Alicia Vikander explore a legal loophole that horrified them. The film tells the story of a Korean-born man who faces deportation from the United States, despite being adopted by an American family when he was 3. Chon wrote and directed the movie, and also stars as Antonio LeBlanc, who’s expecting a child with his wife, played by ...
Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson's baby girl Honey James Huff was recently hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a common childhood ailment that can be deadly for infants.
Thousands of the 15,000 mostly Haitian migrants who were packed under a Del Rio, Texas, bridge have been removed or deported by U.S. officials.
Brian Laundrie's family said they picked up the Ford Mustang from the Carlton Reserve in Florida when he didn't come home.
Instead of dancing the night away at an after-party for the 2021 Emmys, Mandy Moore celebrated ending her awards night in the best way possible: by eating pizza in her pantry.
A YouTubing family said they caught footage of Gabby Petito's van unoccupied. Zoomed-in, the footage suggests the rear door closed as they approached.
Michael M Santiago/GettyImagesProsecutors have discovered a tranche of evidence in the basement of a co-conspirator in the Trump Organization tax fraud case, a defense lawyer for indicted chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg revealed in court on Monday, with the attorney also signaling that more shoes are yet to drop in New York’s ongoing investigation.“We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Weisselberg’s lawyer, Bryan C. Skarlatos, said in Manhattan crim
The FBI executed a search warrant at the home in North Port, Florida, as part of the ongoing investigation into Gabby Petito's disappearance.
YouTubers Red White &Bethune noticed a van that looked like Gabby Petito's when in in Grand Teton National Park in August.
Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters.
Princess Beatrice, the granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II and daughter of Prince Andrew, welcomed her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
It looks like they're someplace steamy.
"There were puncture wounds in his head. I did the best I could." A San Francisco vet is warning dog owners to be aware of both you and your pet's surroundings after her 15-year-old maltipoo was killed after a vicious unprovoked attack by another dog while taking a walk around the city.
The "Basic Instinct" star hit the beach in a black halter-style suit.
Charlotte Jones Anderson posted a celebratory selfie on social media featuring Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and two famous fans.
A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr
With the actors behind Moff Gideon and Bo-Katan recently teasing the new run, it looks like Baby Yoda season is about to commence.
“Glad I didn’t find them, I would have called the crime scene investigation.”
Royal fans noticed familiar themes in the images.