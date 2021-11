Associated Press

BTS and Coldplay — two of the biggest groups on Earth — teamed up Sunday for a live and raucous version of their cosmic collaboration “My Universe” as the American Music Awards celebrated the best popular music for a second pandemic year with a mix of live and pre-taped performances. Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak kicked off the awards on a funky, R&B and pre-taped note with their “Smokin Out the Window” and host Cardi B in a fur headdress — one of a constant stream of new outfits — revved up the crowd, admitting she was sweating. BTS once again claimed the favorite pop duo or group award, excitedly bounding on stage and thanking their devoted fans for their three-peat.