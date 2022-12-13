29

BTS star Jin begins military service at front-line boot camp

Kriti Gandhi and Stella Kim and Marie Brockling
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea — K-pop star Jin began his 18 months of mandatory military service in South Korea on Tuesday, launching supergroup BTS and its army of fans into an uncertain new era.

Jin reported to a boot camp near the country’s border with its nuclear-armed neighbor, making him the first BTS star to serve in the military. He is the group’s oldest member and will be followed in enlisting in the coming years by his six bandmates — meaning BTS will take a hiatus for a few years.

The singer, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, reported to a training center in Yeoncheon where frontline troops are deployed on guard against North Korea. early Tuesday.

He will undergo five weeks of basic training, which will involve rifle-shooting, grenade-throwing, and marching practices before being assigned to a military unit.

Some 500 other young men are serving the mandatory military service with Jin, the South Korean defense ministry told NBC News.

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP)
Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP)

Jin posted a photo on Weverse, an online fan platform, on Sunday showing himself with a military buzzcut.

He also left a message for his fans hours before entering the camp, saying “It’s time for a curtain call.”

He was driven into the base past a small group holding photos and posters bearing his image.

Jin asked his fans to stay away from the training center to avoid dangerous crowding in another Weverse post.

Around 300 officers from the military, local government, and related organizations were deployed at the camp on Tuesday to ensure the safety of the location as Jin arrived, according to a spokesperson for South Korea’s defense ministry.

The caution comes after 153 people died in a crowd crush in Seoul during Halloween festivities.

Jin turned 30 this month, fueling a heated national debate about whether he should enlist.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men between 18 and 28 years old must serve in the army for at least 18 months. As a recognized K-pop star, Jin was able to defer his compulsory military service until age 30.

BTS star Jin starts his mandatory South Korean military duty on December 13, 2022, the first band member to enlist since their hiatus announcement this year left fans heartbroken and wondering if this was the end for the K-pop juggernaut. (Jung Yeon-Je / AFP - Getty Images)
BTS star Jin starts his mandatory South Korean military duty on December 13, 2022, the first band member to enlist since their hiatus announcement this year left fans heartbroken and wondering if this was the end for the K-pop juggernaut. (Jung Yeon-Je / AFP - Getty Images)

Millions of BTS fans around the world, who call themselves the “army,” are grieving the band’s hiatus.

“It was sudden but not unexpected,” 25-year-old Gurpeet Dhillon from Hong Kong told NBC News. “I respect their decision by putting their country first and stop delaying the mandatory military service,” said Dhillon, who describes herself as a full-time BTS fan.

“2025 is gonna be a long wait but I know we all, the ‘army,’, will be waiting for them to come back together again as BTS,” she added.

South Korean law does allow for special exemptions from compulsory military service for some, including athletes, traditional musicians, and others who enhance the country’s prestige. Prior to the October announcement that the band would enlist, there was discussion about whether K-Pop stars should also be afforded such benefits given their international popularity.

“Those in the pop culture sector experience little bit of disadvantages and unfairness, compared with those in the pure art sector or athletes,” Jung Duk-hyun, a pop culture commentator, told the Associated Press. “This will likely continue to be an issue of controversy so I wonder if it must be discussed continuously.”

Lee Jong-sup, the country’s defense minister, said in August that BTS members who are serving would likely be allowed to continue practicing and to join other non-serving BTS members in overseas group tours.

In October Jin released his first solo single, “the astronaut.”. While Jin is away, the six younger BTS members will also pursue individual projects and BTS will reconvene as a group around 2025 when all seven members have completed their military service, according to their label Bighit Music.

“There’s much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS,” the label said.

Stella Kim reported from Seoul, and Marie Brockling reported from Hong Kong.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Inside the Battle for Control of the Republican National Committee

    As anger and frustration ripple through the Republican Party over its underwhelming performance in this year’s midterm elections, Republicans are offering a number of explanations for their losses. Bad candidates. Weak fundraising. The looming presence of Donald Trump. Election denial. The Democrats’ edge in the mechanics of running campaigns. Strategic and tactical errors by Republican leaders. Too much cultural red meat and not enough serious answers to the economic concerns of ordinary Americ

  • Cole Beasley reportedly unretires, plans to sign with Bills practice squad

    Beasley returned to the Bills after being released in March.

  • West Virginia Republicans hit the ground running to topple Joe Manchin in 2024

    Joe Manchin is among the last of a dying breed — a Democratic senator representing a deep red state.

  • Obstruction Charge Takes Center Stage at Jan. 6 Court Hearing

    Prosecutors and defense lawyers squared off Monday at a federal appeals court hearing in Washington over the use of a criminal charge whose viability could affect the cases of hundreds of people indicted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol — and could help decide what, if any, charges could ultimately be brought against former President Donald Trump. The charge at the center of the arguments before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was the obstruction

  • James Cameron says his kids were 'not big fans' of the first 'Avatar' film: 'That's dad's thing'

    There aren't many viewing parties for 2009's "Avatar" in the Cameron household.

  • Coyotes CEO confirms fan had part of their finger bitten off in wild brawl

    Several Bruins and Coyotes fans lost their minds during a wild brawl at Mullett Arena, but one apparently lost a chunk of their finger, too.

  • Elon Musk uses QAnon tactic in criticizing former Twitter safety chief

    Elon Musk escalated his battle of words with previous managers of Twitter into risky new territory over the weekend, allying himself with far-right crusaders against a purported epidemic of child sex abuse and implying that the company's former head of trust and safety had a permissive view of sexual activity by minors. Musk told more than 30,000 listeners in a live Twitter Spaces audio session Friday night that he recently discovered that child sex abuse material was a severe problem on Twitter

  • Supreme Court won't block California flavored tobacco ban

    The Supreme Court on Monday refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November. R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies sought the high court's intervention to keep the ban from taking effect by Dec. 21. The ban was first passed by the state legislature two years ago but it never took effect after tobacco companies gathered enough signatures to put it on the ballot.

  • Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

    A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said that as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Meanwhile, damage was reported in the Oklahoma town of Wayne after the weather service warned of a “confirmed tornado” shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

  • Is the Carvana online car buying model dead?

    The headlines for online-car buying platform Carvana (CVNA) haven’t been good recently. And whether the company will remain a public entity is now in doubt. In fact my colleague Rick Newman wrote a column dubbing it Yahoo Finance’s “Worst Company of the Year.” Despite a stock down XX% this year, concerns over its debt load, and weather management has the know-how to right the business, it seems one thing may actually stick around - the trend of buying used cars online.

  • A Fast-Growing Network of Conservative Groups Is Fueling a Surge in Book Bans

    The Keller Independent School District, just outside of Dallas, passed a new rule in November: It banned books from its libraries that include the concept of gender-fluidity. The change was pushed by three new school board members, elected in May with support from Patriot Mobile, a self-described Christian cellphone carrier. Through its political action committee, Patriot Mobile poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into Texas school board races to promote candidates with conservative views on

  • Giuliani avoids jail in dispute over payments to ex-wife

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani beat a contempt order and avoided jail Monday in an ongoing dispute over money he owes to his third wife, Judith Giuliani, as part of a divorce settlement reached three years ago. At a brief court hearing, Giuliani said he's making progress in paying the debt, though he and Judith remain far apart on how much he still owes for things like her country club memberships, condominium fees and health care. Judge Michael Katz lifted the contempt order he issued after Giuliani missed a September court date.

  • Energy Department announces nuclear fusion milestone: ‘Clean energy source that could revolutionize the world’

    The Department of Energy announced Tuesday morning that Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has produced a nuclear fusion reaction that creates a net energy gain.

  • New FBI hate crimes report undercounts bigotry-based attacks on racial minorities and LGBTQ people

    The FBI on Monday released a hate crimes report for 2021 that it admits is incomplete and which, critics say, vastly undercounts bigotry-based attacks on Blacks

  • Adam Lambert talks 'High Drama' album, full-circle Jobriath cover: 'I know what my brand is now, more than ever'

    'High Drama' marks a full-circle career moment, with ties to Lambert's 'Idol' and Queen eras, to his theater roots… and to one groundbreaking queer artist that helped pave the way for artists like him.

  • Alabama, Utah become the latest U.S. states to ban TikTok on state devices

    The actions follow warnings from FBI Director Chris Wray last month who said the Chinese government could use the ByteDance-owned app to control data collection on millions of U.S. users or control the recommendation algorithm, which could be used for influence operations. Her directive also orders executive branch agencies to take all necessary steps to prevent TikTok from accessing sensitive state data.

  • Are we on the cusp of a 3D-printed housing revolution?

    3D printers are increasingly providing a cheaper, greener, and faster alternative to home building. The individualized designs and iconic walls, which are made of stacked thin layers of concrete, are popping up everywhere from a 100-house community in Georgetown, Tex. to a single-family home in Borneo, Malaysia.

  • Breonna Taylor's boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting

    The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor's door the night she was killed has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville, his attorneys said Monday. The city agreed to pay $2 million to settle lawsuits filed by Kenneth Walker in federal and state court, one of his attorneys, Steve Romines, said in a statement. “He will live with the effects of being put in harm’s way due to a falsified warrant, to being a victim of a hailstorm of gunfire and to suffering the unimaginable and horrific death of Breonna Taylor,” Romines said.

  • U.S. charges Sam Bankman-Fried with 8 counts of wire fraud, securities fraud, and conspiracy

    Sam Bankman-Fried has been charged by the Department of Justice with fraud and conspiracy, while the SEC charged the disgraced crypto exec with defrauding the company's investors.

  • BTS’s Jin Begins Military Service

    The oldest member of K-pop group BTS has officially begun his enlistment period. BTS’s Jin Begins Military Service Mary Siroky